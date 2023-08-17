County Commissioners OK Boat Ramp Regulations SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted this week to update boat ramp regulations to address commercial use. On Tuesday, the commissioners voted 4-2 to update boat ramp regulations to address commercial use. The new language will allow commercial use as long as it doesn’t interfere with recreational use. “This does not impact at… Read More »

WCPS Finalizes Salary Adjustments; Teachers To Receive Slight Pay Increase NEWARK – Teachers will see a slight pay increase following the negotiated agreement signed by officials this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Board of Education signed new negotiated agreements with the Worcester County Teachers Association (WCTA) and the Worcester County Education Support Personnel Association (WCESPA). The agreements include a step increase and a 1.14%…

Berlin Violates Open Meetings Act With Email Vote BERLIN– An email vote regarding a Town of Berlin budget transfer violated the Open Meetings Act, a state board has ruled. The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) issued an opinion July 31 that the Berlin Town Council violated the Open Meetings Act with a May 31 email vote regarding a budget transfer. Berlin resident…