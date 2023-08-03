ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Aspects favor new romances for unpaired Ewes and Rams. Already-paired Arian twosomes experience renewed harmony in their relationships. Money matters also take a bright turn.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Use that strong Bovine determination to help you keep the faith with your convictions while you move through a period of uncertainty. Things begin to ease by the week’s end.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Pay attention to your intuition. It could be alerting you to be more careful about accepting a “statement of fact” simply on trust. Don’t be shy about asking for more proof.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Concern for the well-being of someone in need is admirable, but don’t forget to take care of yourself as well. Ask a family member, close friend or colleague to help you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s OK to focus on the demands of your career, but try to avoid misunderstandings by also reaching out to family and friends. Your sharp intuitive sense kicks in by midweek.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Keep a rein on that green-eyed monster. Jealousy is counterproductive. Instead of resenting a colleague’s good points, concentrate on developing your own abilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Spending time on a creative project during this high-energy week can pay off both in emotional satisfaction and in impressing someone who is glad to see this side of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Now is a good time to start planning that trip you’ve put off because of the demands on your time. Be sure to choose a destination that is new and exciting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): That upbeat mood in the first part of the week makes you eager to take on new ventures. A more serious note sets in later to help you assess an upcoming decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A high energy level gives the Goat the get-up-and-go to finish outstanding tasks before deadline, leaving time for well-earned fun and games with friends and family.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Dealing with disappointment is never easy, but the wise Aquarian will use it as a vital lesson and be the better for it. On another note, a close friend has something important to say.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your best bet is not to get involved in an argument between colleagues until you know more about who started it and why. Even then, appearances could be deceiving. Be alert.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have creative gifts that inspire those who get to see this sometimes hidden side of you.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.