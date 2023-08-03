A crowd is pictured along Green Street during a previous year’s event. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — For the 23rd year, the Snow Hill Blessing of the Combines will be held in downtown Snow Hill on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The signature event brings the local farm community together along with locals and visitors from far and wide to honor the agricultural roots of the Snow Hill area.

Led by the Snow Hill Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corp (SHJROTC) Color Guard, antique tractors, the Shore Fun Garden Tractor Club and the highly anticipated combines will parade through the downtown at 11am. The larger-than-life Combines will then park along Green Street for spectators to view and even tour during the event.

A “throttle thrust” will signal the Master of Ceremonies to begin the program with a keynote address by Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks and will be followed by a musical entertainment line-up of the County Line Band and Carly Twigg.

Other attractions include the food, activities and attractions that will fill the streets. Multiple vendors, the Wheels that Heal Car Show, an antique tractor exhibit and more will be sure to fill your day with amusements.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the petting zoo, free pony rides, a bounce house and gigantic corn maze, games, and other activities throughout the event. Local businesses will welcome visitors with sales and specials that will keep you coming back to Snow Hill for your shopping and dining needs.

The Snow Hill Blessing of the Combines is organized by a small private committee that has been led by the Payne Family since its inception. This committee is dedicated to promoting the heritage of the Snow Hill farming community and educating the public about the agriculture industry. If you would like to become a sponsor of the event or have any questions, contact Becky Payne at 443-783-1715 or email at [email protected].