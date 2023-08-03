Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Aug. 4: Book Signing, Exhibit

As part of the Art League of Ocean City’s “Block Party” event, from 5-7 p.m., local author and artist Joanne K. Guilfoil will be signing her latest book “Chickens on Delmarva: 100 Years of Backyard Flocks, Farms and Friends,” and she will also be displaying her White Marlin Open paintings of bill fish and game fish.

Guilfoil will be seated on “Author’s Row” selling her books. She will also be ready to tell some of the captivating stories from the chicken book, including an illegal liquor stash in a Bethany chicken house, Perdue chicken in Baghdad, Frank and Mitzi Perdue at the White House. She will also be on hand in the Spotlight Gallery where her field-guide style gouache paintings of the game fish and bill fish will be displayed. In addition, two artist friends will join her in the gallery — Jim Motsko, founder of the WMO, will display his fish photographs, and Lisa Marie Penn will display her fish painted screens, a long-time Baltimore art-form.

Aug. 5-Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is:

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

Aug. 5: Flounder Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host their 16th Annual Flounder Tournament and Auction on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with the weigh in and auction at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and Marina from noon-430 p.m. This is the largest Maryland coastal flounder tournament and will feature an expected purse of over $8,000.

“Our region gets tournament fever every summer, especially the first week in August. We are the little guy tournament. A great day on the water and a chance to win big without breaking your bank to enter,” said Ocean Pines Chamber President Kerrie Bunting. Registration is $55 per angler or $50 each when registering more than one. Calcuttas are available for $20 per angler. The longest flounder brought in by any angler 13 or under wins $100 and is also eligible for the main cash prizes. Make sure to register before noon on August 4. Collectable T-shirts are free for the first 250 registered. Sponsorships are available and we are seeking donations for the auction which is held during the weigh in. For tournament rules or to register as sponsor or angler go to https://business.oceanpineschamber.org/events/details/16th-annual-flounder-tournament-14865.

Aug. 5: Berlin Peach Festival

Calvin B. Taylor House Museum Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 410-641-1019 for more information.

Aug. 5: Blessing Of Combines

For the 23rd year the Snow Hill Blessing of the Combines will be held in downtown Snow Hill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This signature event brings the local farm community together along with locals and visitors from far and wide to honor the agricultural roots of the Snow Hill area. Led by the Snow Hill Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corp, Color Guard, antique tractors, the Shore Fun Garden Tractor club and the highly anticipated combines will parade through the downtown at 11 a.m. The larger-than-life combines will then park along Green Street for spectators to view and even tour during the event. Kids of all ages will enjoy the petting zoo, free pony rides, a bounce house and gigantic corn maze, games, and other activities throughout the event. Local businesses will welcome visitors with sales and specials that will keep you coming back to Snow Hill for your shopping and dining needs.

Aug. 5: Peach Pies, Arts Fair

During the Berlin Peach Festival Buckingham Presbyterian Church will be selling whole, frozen or baked peach pies as well as pie slices at two locations – at the church on 20 S. Main St. and on the lawn at Taylor Museum. The church will also be holding an Arts & Crafts Fair inside the church at 20 S. Main Street.

Aug. 5-6: Taco Festival

From 2-6 p.m. in the Ocean City Convention Center parking lot, the festival will feature restaurants and food trucks serving up taco creations along with live entertainment, tequila expo area, margarita bars, kids fun zone and more.

Aug. 6: Special Music

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark will having special music at 10 a.m. with The Beasey from Dagsboro, Del. performing. All are welcome.

Aug. 6: Church Concerts

St. Matthew’s by the Sea Church in Fenwick Island will host the Rivenbark Ministries at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. and The Hyssongs at 7 p.m.

Aug. 7: Quarter Auction

The Church of the Holy Spirit is having a Quarter Auction. For those of you who have never been to a quarter auction, you are missing a lot of fun. You buy a paddle (or two, or more) and then bid on items offered at one, two, three or four quarters, based on the value of the item. The committee is collecting a lot of great prizes, including gift certificates, home décor items, wine baskets, and some just for fun. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each, or three for $5. They are limited, so get yours now. The church is located at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Call Jackie at 443-735-4275 for further information and for tickets.

Aug. 9: Lions Club Meeting

The Ocean City Lions Club Meeting meets the 2nd Wednesdays of the month at 12534 Airport Road, Ocean City. 6 p.m. social hour followed by 7 p.m. dinner and meeting. Guests welcome.

Aug. 12: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be charter boat Captain Bill Duncan who has been plying Ocean City waters for over 30 years and seen and experienced it all aboard his Islander and Islander II. Also updates on fishing regulations and planned fishing trips. All welcome.

Aug. 13-17: Chamber Music By Sea

Chamber Music by the Sea festival will present its eighth season with new treats in store. The 2023 festival, which runs from August 13-19, welcomes some of the world’s most acclaimed young musicians and branches out to new venues in both Berlin and Snow Hill. Additionally, this year’s festival welcomes the public for a behind-the-scenes peek at how the musical magic is made.

The 2023 festival schedule includes:

Sunday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m.: ticketed salon concert and reception at a private Snow Hill home (seating limited).

Monday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.: open-air rehearsal on South Point.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.: ticketed salon concert and reception at Bishop’s Stock Gallery, Snow Hill (seating limited).

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert and reception at Temple Bat Yam, Berlin.

Thursday, August 17, 10:30 a.m.: Free family concert at the Berlin Public Library. Student workshop (open to the public) to follow at noon at the Berlin Public Library.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert at the Atlantic Hotel, Berlin.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert at All Hallows Episcopal Church, Snow Hill.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.: free open-air informal performance on the lawn of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, Berlin. Events benefit the Worcester County Education Foundation. Tickets at chambermusicbythesea.com.

Aug. 17: Free Public Talk

Local author Robert M. Craig will present a free public talk at 2 p.m. on the “History of the Postcard” providing a review of the changing styles of postcards, illustrated by postcards from Germany, Austria, and the U.S. Craig’s presentation will trace the birth and evolution of the postcard (changing space allowances for address, message, and image), illustrate early hand-colored postcard images printed in Germany and distributed by local pharmacies, as well as the wide range of postcards produced by the Curt Teich Company, the world’s largest printer of postcards during the early and mid-20th century. The talk is in celebration of the publication of Craig’s latest book, “Ocean City’s Historic Boardwalk, Beach, and Bay: The Fisher Collection.” The new book is a companion volume to Craig’s Historic Lodgings of Ocean City: The Fisher Collection, published in May. Illustrations are primarily drawn from the postcard collection of Robert and Kathy Fisher of Snow Hill to whom both books are dedicated. The books are part of Arcadia Press’s historic postcard book series. This latest publication on Ocean City’s boardwalk, beach, and bay, is the author’s sixth book on Ocean City, and 16th book to date.

Aug. 19: Gloves Up, Guns Down

The Old Germantown School will host the 1st Annual Gloves Up Guns Down event at 10223 Trappe Road, from noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Lamar Sturgis. Lunch will be served.

Aug. 24-27: Jeep Week

Annual Ocean City Jeep Week will feature vendors, events, beach crawl, jeep jam and more. www.oceancityjeepweek.com for full schedule.

Aug. 25-27: Balloon Festival

Ocean City’s first annual event will feature hot air balloons with tethered rides, wine and craft beers, live music, food trucks and more. www.ocballoonfest.com

Aug. 26: Community Shred Day

Taylor Bank invites the community to Sturgis Park in Snow Hill from 9-11 a.m. for a free Community Shred Day. Each household can bring up to three banker boxes or bags of documents to be shredded. Contact J3 Mobile Shredding at [email protected]

Sept. 9: Boardwalk Arts Festival

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed wine tasting event hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, in Bethany Beach. Enjoy light fare and over 60 wines will be featured through 12 tastings. Tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com.