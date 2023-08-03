Pictured at last month’s event are Young Professionals committee members, from left, Ricky Pollitt, Jeremy Brown, Santa Rob, Fran Agostino, Tonya Agostino, Corey Boerner, Jess Foy, Journey Smith and Brooke Sharbaugh. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Young Professionals Committee of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $8,000 at the annual Christmas in July celebration last weekend at the Residence Inn by Marriott.

Over 100 people attended the event, which also included live music from Side Project, raffle prizes and an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

All funds go toward the Young Professional’s Christmas Spirit Campaign, which aims to provide joy to underprivileged children in Worcester County during the holiday season by presenting them with gifts and toys. The YPs hope to reach 200 students come December.

“The Young Professionals are so grateful for the support and generosity displayed by our community,” said Ricky Pollitt, chair of YPs. “The impact this event will have is beyond measure and I can’t thank everyone enough for helping us achieve such a high mark.”

The 2023 Christmas in July was presented by 28th Street Pit & Pub with support from Coastal Life Realty Group, Delaware Elevator, Royal Plus Electric, Lifemed Institute, the Delmarva Shorebirds, Direct Mortgage Loans, Deeley Insurance, OC Beach Vacations, Pickles Pub, Captain’s Quarters at the Millville Boardwalk, de Lazy Lizard, iHeart Media and 94.5 KHI.

The Young Professionals will continue taking donations for the Christmas Spirit Campaign, with volunteers set to shop for students beginning in November. The YPs work with area guidance counselors and other organizations to identify students from local schools. Students and their families will then pick up their presents from the OC Chamber office on Dec. 9.

To make a donation or sign up to be a volunteer, visit occhamberfoundation.org/spirit-christmas-campaign. For more information on the Young Professionals, contact Ricky Pollitt at [email protected]