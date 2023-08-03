FENWICK ISLAND – Officials say they will continue to explore the installation of memorial benches and patriotic banners.

Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council had before them two requests from the Fenwick Island Residential Concerns Committee to approve the installation of memorial benches and patriotic banners in town. After further discussion, however, officials agreed to table both agenda items until more information could be provided.

“I think both are good ideas,” said Mayor Natalie Magdeburger.

Councilwoman Janice Bortner, committee chair, told officials last week that committee member Jack Pyne had introduced the idea of placing memorial benches every three or four blocks along Bunting Avenue. Funded by residents wishing to honor the memory of a family member or friend, she said the benches would provide seating on a heavily walked roadway.

“He noticed it was difficult for some citizens to take a leisurely stroll down our promenade, Bunting Avenue, because of the lack of accessibility for places to stop and rest,” she said. “As you know, the demographic of our community is on the older side, and people need to be able to stop and rest.”

Bortner said she had also presented the idea to the town manager and public works manager, Mike Locke. She noted, however, that staff had concerns about the proposal.

“I thought it sounded like a nice thing for the community, but nothing is ever as easy as it seems,” she told the council. “So I met with our town manager, Pat Schuchman, and Mr. Locke, our public works manager. Putting the benches on the beach side of the street involves logistics with easements and DNREC and other issues he knows more about.”

After Locke shared his concerns with the council, officials agreed to table Bortner’s motion. Bortner said officials could also request input from the town’s beach committee.

“I’m thinking maybe Jack and Mike could figure out what’s feasible and what the cost would be for an attractive, durable bench with a memorial plaque on it,” she said.

Bortner also presented the council last week with another request to banners that would recognize veterans, firefighters, police officers and fallen heroes. She noted, however, that there were concerns about the banners’ placement on utility poles.

“After discussing this Pat and Mike again, it’s difficult because of the power poles,” she said. “I guess Verizon doesn’t allow them, Delmarva Power charges to put anything on them, and it’s going to take time for public works and it’s going to be very involved.”

After further discussion, the council agreed to table the proposal. In the meantime, Bortner said officials could explore ways to display the banners at town hall.

“Let’s table that until we get more information,” she said.