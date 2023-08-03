When friends visit from out of town for a few days

The show, “Special Opts: Lioness”

Young people reading on the beach

Sunsets to the 1812 Overture at Fager’s

Mr. Splash at the Orioles games

Ocean dips with my sons

A bench for some Boardwalk people watching

Finding a show worth bingeing

How clean the OC beach is each morning

National Night Out events

When friends head back out of town after a few days