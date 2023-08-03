Things I Like – August 4, 2023

by

When friends visit from out of town for a few days

The show, “Special Opts: Lioness”

Young people reading on the beach

Sunsets to the 1812 Overture at Fager’s

Mr. Splash at the Orioles games

Ocean dips with my sons

A bench for some Boardwalk people watching

Finding a show worth bingeing

How clean the OC beach is each morning

National Night Out events

When friends head back out of town after a few days

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.