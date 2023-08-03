Camp participants are pictured this week learning about Maryland State Police Aviation. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department, in collaboration with the Town of Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department, recently held its inaugural Senior Fire Camp aimed at providing young children between the ages of 9 and 14 with a more immersive experience in the world of public safety.

Building on the success of the Junior Fire Camp, this new camp offers participants a comprehensive view of the critical role of first responders in safeguarding the community. The camp seeks to inspire and recruit young minds to pursue careers in the public safety field, fostering a sense of leadership and trust between our youth and public safety officials.

The Senior Fire Camp, held from July 31 through Aug. 3, offers an exceptional opportunity for campers who have previously completed the Junior Fire Camp to delve deeper into the world of public safety. Under the guidance of experienced firefighters and professionals, participants gain hands-on experience and knowledge, preparing them for potential future roles in serving their community.

Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers expressed his enthusiasm for the camp this week.

“Our mission is not only to protect and serve the community but also to inspire the next generation of dedicated public safety professionals,” he said. “By allowing young campers to work alongside our first responders in a controlled environment, we aim to ignite their passion for public service and instill essential leadership skills. This camp plays a crucial role in capturing the minds of our youth and showcasing the rewarding nature of serving the community.”

The Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is proud to share that this summer alone, it has hosted nearly 140 kids in its summer camp program. The success of the Senior Fire Camp would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, according to the OCFD. The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, The Alaska Stand, Pollock Johnny’s, Fisher’s Popcorn, and Uniform’s Unlimited have demonstrated their commitment to the community by supporting the camp and contributing to its success.

For more information about the Senior Fire Camp and other community programs, please visit camps.oceancitymd.gov.