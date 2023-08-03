RWWC Hosts Mongolian Ambassador

fRecently Battsetseg (Baggi) Shagdar of Mongolia, one of a group of women who visited the United States 17 years ago to observe democracy, returned to the U.S. to visit members of the Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) in Ocean City. Shagdar has held several government positions in Mongolia and is currently the outgoing ambassador to Cuba. Dinner was enjoyed at the Assateague Crab House with several members of RWWC, including Maryland Senator Mary Beth Carozza.