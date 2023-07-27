Tim Robinson

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association has announced Tim Robinson as its new police chief.

On Friday, the association announced it had hired Robinson as the new chief of police for the Ocean Pines Police Department. In his new role, Robinson will be responsible for overseeing and managing the police department’s operations, ensuring the safety and security of Ocean Pines homeowners and residents, and fostering positive relationships within the community.

“We are excited to welcome Tim as our new chief of police,” said General Manager John Viola. “His extensive background in law enforcement, leadership skills, and dedication to public safety makes him the ideal candidate for this important role. We have full confidence in his ability to lead our police department with professionalism, integrity, and a strong focus on community involvement.”

Robinson brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, having served in various leadership positions throughout his career, including most recently with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the association reports.

“I have been able to serve my community for over 30 years and I cannot imagine a better place to continue that service than Ocean Pines,” Robinson said. “The Association of Ocean Pines is a vibrant and exciting community to work with, and I am both incredibly honored and excited to have been selected to lead the Ocean Pines Police Department.”

The hiring of a new police chief comes nearly two months after the association announced the retirement of Leo Ehrisman, who had been on administrative leave since Jan. 1. That month, the association shared that Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of a burglary that occurred at the police department’s storage shed.

“On Saturday, December 31, 2022, OPA’s General Manager became aware of a report of a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17, 2022,” a statement issued in January reads. “After consultation with partners at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, OPA has taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted, and that police services to residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”

The statement continued, “Effective January 1, 2023, Ocean Pines Police Chief Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave …”

Since that time, local officials have launched a criminal investigation and complete audit of the contents of the police department’s storage shed and property room. The investigation is ongoing, according to the state’s attorney’s office.