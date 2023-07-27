Scarlett Ward is pictured during a physical therapy training session at Easter Seals. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Today, Scarlett Ward, of Parsonsburg, and her older brothers Jackson and Ryder race around the playground exploring every area together. Their parents, Kelsey and Jonathan, beam with pride because they know that one year ago, these cherished moments would not have been possible.

One year ago, Scarlett was not able to stand, let alone run, but now thanks to the help of Easterseals physical therapy, Scarlett can keep up with her brothers.

Due to weakened muscles, especially in her legs, and multiple hospital visits, Scarlett was falling behind developmentally. When Scarlett started receiving physical therapy with Easterseals, she was unable to crawl. Since then, she has learned to walk and run, which is a huge milestone since she really enjoys playing with her big brothers. Following a recent surgery, Scarlett also started feeding therapy to help her tolerate more textures and expand her food palette.

“When we first got the diagnosis, it was overwhelming. We felt like we were barely keeping our heads above water,” Kelsey said. “Easterseals has been there for us, not just physically but emotionally. Michelle, the therapist, always has the patience to work with her whether it is a great day or a bad day. She is always willing to change her plans accordingly. She is always encouraging and motivating. Scarlett loves going to therapy.”

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore has announced that Scarlett will serve as this year’s ambassador for their second annual “Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Salisbury” event. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m., at the Salisbury Elks Lodge #817 located at 401 Churchill Avenue, Salisbury.

“Easterseals is such a game changer. There is a world of difference in Scarlett. Her growth is eye opening,” Kelsey says. “Her brothers are so helpful. They love her and want to help her. Her victories are their victories. They have a bond like no other.”

A trusted provider of children’s therapy services for 75 years, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore specializes in treating children ages birth through eighteen years with a variety of challenges. Easterseals specializes in meeting the needs of children and their families through creative, playful activities that go beyond traditional services. For Scarlett, that means continuing to work on more independent steps and gaining strength in her legs.

“Everyone at Easterseals is excited about her milestones. Everyone cares and it truly shows. We are grateful for everyone at Easterseals,” Kelsey says. “It takes a village. It is a hard journey to walk, but you are not alone. Keep going knowing tomorrow is a new day.”

Registration for this year’s Walk With Me Salisbury event is available at www.walkwithme.org/salisbury.