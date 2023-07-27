OCEAN CITY – A downtown organization is seeking artists for a mural project at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park.

Last week, the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) opened its call to artists interested in designing a new mural at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park. Executive Director Zach Bankert said the organization has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) from Maryland artists who can capture the spirit of skate culture.

“We’re really excited about the project because we believe it will be a well-funded project,” he said. “We’re hoping to get a high-caliber artist to come in and celebrate the history that the park has.”

In late May, the OCDC announced it had received a $10,000 grant from the Maryland State Arts Council as part of the Public Arts Across Maryland Program. The funds will be used to plan and design a mural that will later be completed at the downtown recreation complex, specifically the Ocean Bowl Skate Park wall near the corner of St. Louis Avenue and 3rd Street.

“There’s a lot of visibility and traffic there, and with a renovation taking place at that complex, this mural will have a lot of eyes on it,” Bankert said.

Bankert said the grant funding the OCDC received will be used for the planning stages of the mural project. Maryland-based artists will be asked to submit a portfolio of work, references, a resume and a letter of interest, among other things. After considering all submitted RFQs, a selection committee – consisting of representatives from OCDC, the DTA Public Art Committee, the Art League of Ocean City, Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department, and professional artists – will choose three artists to design a mural, with each artist receiving a design fee of $2,500.

“We are looking for something that’s a contemporary style and something that celebrates the history of the skate park or skate culture,” Bankert said. “We are thinking of place with this mural … We want the style and theme of the mural to fit where it’s going.”

Bankert said the project will be completed in stages. During the second phase, a selected design will be used to apply for further funding with the Maryland State Arts Council.

“This is a state grant,” he said. “Once we get to the second stage, there’s a significant amount of money for the artists … We are excited to actually pay the artists … I don’t like artists to do things for free.”

Officials say deadline for submissions is Aug. 13. Details can be found at ocdc.org/oceanbowlmural.

“We’ve had a really good response so far, but most of the response as not been from local artists,” Bankert explained. “While it’s open to the state level, we want to make sure we get some locals that apply as well.”