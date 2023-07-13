JoAnn C. Rosellini

BERLIN — JoAnn C. Rosellini, 81, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and caring friends, on June 25, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Alexander (Sonny) Rosellini; parents George and Doris Walker; brothers Larry and Wayne Walker; and son-in-law Tom Coffey. She leaves behind daughter, Kimberly Coffey; grandsons Jordan and Jacob Coffey; daughter Rita Morsberger; son-in-law Dell Morsberger; and grandchildren, Brooke (Ryan Doyle), Grant and Ryan Morsberger.

Graveside service will be held July 22, 2023 at 11 a.m., Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1601 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21234, between Loch Raven Blvd and Perring Parkway.

Elizabeth Poore

BERLIN — Elizabeth “Betty” Poore, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on October 30, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Blanche and Anne Slater Blanche.

She is survived by her five children, Pamela Perdue, Debra Thurman, Steven Poore, Robert Poore and Susan Behan. She was nana to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis L. Poore “Roy”.

Cremation followed her death. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of the Burbage Funeral Home Berlin.