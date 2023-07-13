BERLIN – The Town of Berlin approved legislation allowing speed cameras near schools this week.

On Monday the town council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that will allow the town to install speed cameras near schools. Police Chief Arnold Downing said this was the first step in the process.

“The next phase is going to be the contract itself,” he said.

In February, the council met with representatives from RedSpeed, a company that works with municipalities in various states to set up speed cameras. In Maryland, the state only allows for the installation of cameras in school zones. The Berlin ordinance designates school zones as roads located within a half mile radius of Buckingham Elementary School, Berlin Intermediate School, Stephen Decatur Middle School, Stephen Decatur High School and Worcester Preparatory School.

Following introduction of the ordinance last month, the council hosted a public hearing on the proposal this week. The only public comment came from resident Marie Velong, who asked if the cameras could be moved after their initial installation in case new problem areas arose.

Downing explained that they could be evaluated and moved based on input from the vendor as well as from the town. He added that the vendor would be evaluating camera locations before they were truly installed.

“They wouldn’t do hard, permanent construction prior to having good locations,” he said.

Downing said that once the ordinance was passed, municipal officials had to develop a contract with the vendor and then review camera locations.

“This ordinance only gives you the right to do this,” Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said. “It does not say you are doing it at this point.”

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols again lamented the fact that childcare facilities didn’t qualify as schools, because that would have allowed for additional camera placement throughout town. Speeding on Flower Street is a concern often mentioned by community members.

Downing said the state only considered facilities associated with kindergarten through 12th grade education as schools.

Tyndall pointed out that the Town of Berlin did have five actual schools that would allow for cameras in a variety of places.

“Let’s start somewhere,” he said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance as proposed.