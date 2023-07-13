FENWICK ISLAND – A Fenwick Island organization will host the first candidate forum ahead of next month’s town council election.

On Saturday, July 15, the Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners (FISH) will host its annual candidate forum. Held in town hall, the event will allow voters to hear directly from candidates and ask their questions.

“We look forward to having a chance to hear from all of the candidates at one event and to discuss questions from across the community,” said FISH President Amy Kyle. “All of the coastal towns are facing important challenges, and discussion can help us move forward.”

On Aug. 5, Fenwick Island will hold its annual election to fill four positions on the town council with terms expiring in 2023. Candidates include Janice Bortner, John Gary Burch, Kristina Clark, Natalie Magdeburger, Bernie Merritt, Jacque Napolitano, James Simpson and Kurt Zanelotti

All council members serve two-year terms and are tasked with adopting ordinances and resolutions and determining the general goals and policies of Fenwick Island.

The annual FISH candidate forum will be held Saturday, July 15, at town hall. Doors will open at 9:05 a.m., with the forum beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m.

Candidates will be asked to provide opening and closing statements and answer questions collected from members of the audience. FISH notes that comments can be made in favor or against any issue, but attacks on individuals will not be allowed. Comments that are not civil will be ruled out of order.

“All candidates are invited and welcomed to attend the forum,” a news release reads. “The forum is structured to give each candidate an equal opportunity to express their views and answer questions. The forum moves briskly, especially when there are eight candidates running.”

Ahead of this year’s election, the town has set an absentee ballot request deadline of Aug. 4.

Any Town of Fenwick Island eligible registered voter who needs to obtain an absentee ballot by mail should call town hall at 302-539-3011, ext. 1, and a form will be mailed to you. The request form to receive the absentee ballot must be filed with the town no later than noon on Aug. 4. Absentee ballots must be received prior to the close of the election, 5 p.m., on Aug. 5. The election will be held on Aug. 5, from 1-5 p.m. in town hall.

This year, four council seats currently held by Bortner, Magdeburger, Napolitano and Councilman Paul Breger will be up for grabs. Breger will not be seeing re-election.