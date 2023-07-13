Marine Corps League Awards Honorary Membership

aSen. Mary Beth Carozza has been awarded an honorary membership in the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League for her support of the military and military veterans.

Carozza is pictured with detachment members (left to right) Don Coffin, judge advocate, Immediate Past Commandant Bob Broderick, Commandant Al Soto, and Junior Vice Commandant Milt Warren.