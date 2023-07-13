Sewing Seeds of Love Presents Quilts

by

bSewing Seeds of Love, a children’s ministry of Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin, recently presented 14 hand-made quilts to the Cricket Center. Pictured are Lauren Cooper, Cricket Center, Debbie Frene, Trent Macrides, Thea Macrides, Sophia Macrides, Wyatt Parker, Claire Parker, Mack Ashton, Tucker Ashton, and Kolton Hoffman. Not pictured are Cece and Matthew O’Malley.