BERLIN – A developer outlined his plans for Heron Park while residents shared their concerns with the possible sale of the property at a work session in Berlin. The Berlin Town Council on Monday hosted a work session regarding Heron Park and a proposal from developer Palmer Gillis to buy a portion of the property.…
SNOW HILL – The Town of Snow Hill is inching closer toward the sale of its out-of-commission riverboat. Town officials this week confirmed that financial details were being worked out regarding the loan from the Worcester County Commissioners that enabled the town to buy the boat. Once those details are worked out the sale of…
NEWARK – The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously this week to extend negotiations with the teachers association. The school board on Tuesday agreed to extend negotiations with the Worcester County Teachers Association (WCTA) and the Worcester County Education Support Personnel Association. Though the groups had initially agreed to certain salary increases for staff,…
SNOW HILL – Students at several local schools will have access to free breakfast and lunch thanks to the school system’s enrollment in a federal meal program. The Worcester County Board of Education this week voted unanimously to enroll the county’s nine eligible schools in a federal program that will provide free meals for all…
