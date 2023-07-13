Drug Dealer Sentenced

SNOW HILL – A Worcester County man was sentenced last month to 19 years in jail for two serious incidents – leaving the scene of a fatal accident and drug distribution.

On June 29, Eddie Collick, 46, of Stockton, was sentenced to serve a total of 19 years in the Division of Correction for his convictions in two separate cases.

Judge Brian D. Shockley of the Worcester County Circuit Court ordered Collick to serve four years for failing to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death and ordered him to serve a consecutive 15-year sentence for distribution of cocaine.

Shockley suspended seven years of the sentence and placed Collick on three years of supervised probation upon his release. The traffic charge originated from a collision which occurred on Aug. 14, 2020, in the area of West Market Street and Coulbourne Lane in Snow Hill. Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and identified two victims who had been ejected from the vehicle and were lying in a field. Richard Armstrong and Brandon Bibbins both succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the collision. Further investigation and accident reconstruction revealed that Collick had been engaged in street racing with the victims’ vehicle, causing that vehicle to lose control and crash into a utility pole. Collick then failed to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene as required by law.

The drug charges resulted from an investigation conducted jointly by the Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team in September of 2022. During the course of the investigation, Collick distributed cocaine to an undercover police officer in the area of Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City.

In a press release, Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser thanked all of the law enforcement agencies involved in these investigations and commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Monteiro and Cabrera, who prosecuted the cases.

Drug Distribution Charges

OCEAN CITY – A drug dealer suspected of being in Ocean City for a large underage beach party was arrested on July 4 on drug distribution charges.

On July 4, around 11:30 p.m., an Ocean City police vehicle driving south on Coastal Highway observed a black 2006 BMW sedan fail to stop at a stop sign at 11th Street and then drive erratically. The police officer caught up to the vehicle, driven by Elijah Carpenter, 22, of Sykesville, Md., at a stoplight at 17th Street. A registration check found Carpenter’s license was suspended in February for point accumulation and the vehicle’s registration was suspended for inspection violations. A traffic stop was then initiated.

Carpenter told police he was coming from a party in north Ocean City. Police had handled multiple incidents earlier in the evening for a beach party around Wight Street where 200 to 300 teens had reportedly gathered to drink underage and smoke marijuana. With Carpenter showing signs of impairment, he agreed to a breath test, which came back at .23 grams of alcohol for 210 liters of breath (which is nearly three times the legal limit).

A search of Carpenter’s vehicle located a bag containing one-gallon sized plastic bag containing 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; a sandwich bag containing approximately 36 grams of “wax dabs,” which is marijuana concentrate; one Mason jar containing an ounce of marijuana; one scale set to grams with marijuana residue on it; one vacuum style plastic bag containing 11 marijuana e-cigarette dabs separately packaged; and approximately 17 commercially packaged plastic bags, each containing six grams of marijuana THC edible gummies. Inside another backpack officers located about $500 in cash as well as three opened plastic bags with marijuana and marijuana edible gummies.

Included in the statement of charges was a reference to the beach party where approximately 200 to 300 teenagers gathered. It was stated in the charging documents, “this crowd of potential drug buyers tends to attract street level CDS distributors to travel to Ocean City to conduct drug transactions and cater towards the young teenage crowd.” The officer noted Carpenter was likely in Ocean City to move drugs based on the quantity of drugs seized and the 17 commercial grade packaging bags filled with marijuana THC edible gummies and marijuana THC e-cigarette “dabs” packaged separately and digital scale.

Carpenter was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance of Schedule I (psilocybin mushrooms), possession of cannabis in sufficient quantity to indicate intent to distribute, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia (marijuana), possession of controlled dangerous of Schedule I (psilocybin mushrooms), driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving vehicle while impaired by controlled dangerous substance and multiple traffic offenses.

First Fight, Then Arrest

OCEAN CITY – A physical reaction to being refused entry into a downtown bar for wearing a Pagan shirt resulted in assault and drug charges against a Maryland man last weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 8, a uniformed Ocean City police bike officer was dispatched to Wicomico Street for a fight in progress. The victim and witnesses told police the two males and female who started the fight were wearing Pagan shirts, representing the outlaw motorcycle club. The three individuals were located nearby and detained while police reviewed security video footage.

The video showed Patrick Stidham, 36, of Dickerson, Md., and the two other individuals denied entry into a Wicomico Street bar by a bouncer for wearing colors per bar policy.

The video captures a verbal altercation at first followed by a physical fight with Stidham pushing the bouncer and then punching him repeatedly. During the assault, the victim had several items destroyed including his T-shirt, two necklaces and his Jordan shoes, totaling about $445 in value.

While being placed under arrest for assault, police located a clear plastic bag on Stidham that contained methamphetamine. Stidham was charged with second degree assault, malicious destruction of property and possession of controlled dangerous substance of schedule II (methamphetamine).

Burglary Charges

OCEAN CITY – Multiple burglary charges have been filed against a local woman after she was seen by witnesses stealing a hot water heater from her former residence.

On July 5, around 1:30 p.m., Ocean City police responded to a breaking and entering call on 43rd Street by the building owner. The property owner showed police how the bottom-floor unit’s front door windows were broken and the deadbolt lock drilled out. A water heater was also missing from the unit.

Witnesses reported seeing a previous owner, identified as Elaine Evans, 34, enter the unit and leave with the water heater. One witness showed police pictures of the truck and license plate of the vehicle used to haul the stolen water heater. The same witness showed police where the truck traveled down the street. Another witness said Evans was seen drilling the lock out of the door recently.

A further look around the unit in question revealed numerous personal items – like a mattress, television and linens – had been moved into the unit since the last time the owner was on site.

Evans was not immediately located but an arrest warrant was issued. On July 9, Evans was officially served and charged with burglary first degree, burglary third degree, burglary fourth degree, malicious destruction of property value $1,000-plus and theft $100 to $1,500.

Strangers Violently Assaulted

OCEAN CITY – An Arizona man is looking at four second-degree assault charges for randomly attacking two women on a public street last week.

On July 5, around 10:30 p.m., an Ocean City police officer was dispatched to the area of 49th Street and Coastal Highway for a fight in progress with an individual reportedly looking to scrap with multiple individuals.

Identified as the aggressor was Robert Schmidt, 40, of Gilbert, Ariz. In police interviews, Schmidt alleged people he did not know were starting trouble with him. When he noticed other officers on the scene were interviewing people nearby, Schmidt began yelling obscenities at the officer asking him questions. At one point, Schmidt challenged the officer to a fight, assuming a fighting stance and calling the officer names. The officer eventually had to use his Taser to put Schmidt in handcuffs.

Video surveillance was reviewed, showing Schmidt approach a group of females at a bus stop and grab one woman by the neck, punch her in the face and shove her to the ground. According to the video, another woman tried to intervene and was pushed to the ground violently. The video showed Schmidt take a fighting stance and encourage anyone around to a fight. A male approached and tried to intervene when he was hit several times by Schmidt before other males nearby tackled him to the ground.

Though handcuffed, Schmidt was uncooperative when police tried to load him in the prisoner transport vehicle. Schmidt was advised by police to stop screaming obscenities, but the suspect continued and threatened the arresting officer before shoving his torso into the officer and raising his thighs to try and kick him.

Schmidt was charged with three counts of second-degree assaults, second-degree assault on the officer, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Teen Charged With Assault

OCEAN CITY – Assault charges were filed against an Ohio teen last Saturday after a violent outburst.

On July 8, at 11 p.m., Ocean City police were alerted to an alleged domestic assault that had occurred around 40th Street.

Police spoke with Mattison Coleman, 19, of Akron, Ohio, who advised her father had struck in the back of the head and hit her multiple times in the face with an open hand. Coleman was screaming and yelling profanities at her father, who told police Coleman had been screaming at her younger brother when she charged at him in an aggressive manner. The father reported fearing for the safety of his younger children.

The man said he held Coleman down in an attempt to settle her. In the process the man was scratched, had a bruised left eye and a torn shirt. Coleman fled the scene and called 911. When interviewed by police, Coleman’s story was inconsistent with new information added each time the incident was recounted.

Mattison was placed under arrest for second degree assault. While being placed in the patrol car, Mattison slapped an officer’s arm and scratched him. In addition to the two second degree assault charges, Mattison was charged with refusing a lawful order and disorderly conduct.

Cop Assaulted

OCEAN CITY – A woman creating a scene over a parking spot was arrested after resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

On July 4, around 10:37 p.m., an Ocean City police bike cop was patrolling the Inlet parking lot when alerted to disorderly individuals arguing over a parking spot. When police arrived, Cionne Brown, 22, of Milford, Del., was standing in front of a Hyundai Santa Fe blocking the vehicle from leaving its parking spot. The police report noted heavy traffic after the holiday fireworks at the time.

Brown had been a passenger in a nearby vehicle, a silver Kia, that was attempting to pull out of a parking spot. Police noted the Santa Fe had the right of way and the Kia should have yielded. Brown was reportedly trying to stop the Santa Fee so the Kia could get out first in a congested parking lot.

A police officer told Brown to move out of the way, but she refused. Brown was told if she did not move she would be arrested.

After multiple warnings, Brown ultimately moved away from the vehicle. When police tried to administer handcuffs on her, Brown grabbed the officer’s hand and push it away. The officer tried a second time and Brown again slapped his hand away. Brown continued to resist arrest while screaming obscenities creating a scene. Police were eventually able to arrest Brown and remove her from the scene.

Brown was charged with second degree assault on an officer, obstructing free passage on a public road, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Shooting Suspect Apprehended

SALISBURY – Maryland State Police arrested a suspect last week in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager and the shooting of a man on April 16 in Wicomico County.

The suspect is identified as a 16-year-old male from Salisbury. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges. His identity is being withheld at this time due to his age. The suspect was arrested July 6 in Baltimore City before being taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing. The suspect was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he will be held without bail pending an initial appearance in the Wicomico County Circuit Court.

The deceased victim is identified as Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, of Salisbury. Johnson was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The injured victim is identified as Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, of Salisbury. Maynes was also transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center, where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Shortly after midnight on April 16, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue in Salisbury. Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance was provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as detectives and officers from the Salisbury Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. Personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department also responded for assistance. The Baltimore County Police Department and United States Marshal’s Service Capital Region Fugitive Task Force assisted significantly with the apprehension of the suspect.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence was transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

Drunk Driving, Drugs

OCEAN CITY – A New York man was found with cocaine after allegedly driving drunk in the resort.

Randolph J. Leeper, 37, of Port Jervis, N.Y., was pulled over by an Ocean City police officer working a drunk driving enforcement detail on July 4 at 2 a.m. The officer noticed a Dodge Durango exceed the stop line at multiple stoplights on Coastal Highway. The vehicle was followed and continued to make abrupt stops and the driver was seen talking on a handheld cell phone.

The vehicle was pulled over and Leeper admitted to having “six to seven” drinks before asking if he could just park his vehicle and get cut a break by law enforcement. Leeper was placed under arrest after it was clear to police he was driving while impaired. A search of Leeper found a bag with cocaine.

Leeper was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II (cocaine), driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and using a cell phone while driving.