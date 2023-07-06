Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection

Softball was popular in the 1970s and early ‘80s in Ocean City and many local establishments sponsored teams. Both men’s and women’s teams played for trophies, fun, and bragging rights. The games drew large crowds and the skill level of the players was incredibly high.

Games were played on the city ballfields between 3rd and 4th streets and some of the team sponsors read like a page from an Ocean City history book – Mario’s, the Paddack, the Jackspot, and the Ship Café. A Phillips Crab House team from the mid-1970s is pictured.

