The lure of alliteration was too much to resist, so the page one cutline began, “Finally, Fourth Fireworks.” It’s difficult to imagine but Ocean City has not held Independence Day fireworks since 2019.

Let’s revisit the struggles with fireworks and 4th of July in Ocean City. Like most places, there were no fireworks on July 4, 2020, due to crowds assembling and virus spreading concerns amid the newness of the pandemic. On July 4 2021, the plan was to have fireworks downtown and at Northside Park until a vendor mishap led to a daytime fireworks show at Dorchester Street. A series of explosions took place and workers were injured, leading to both planned displays being canceled. Just days before fireworks were to take place on July 4, 2022, Ocean City learned from the vendor a bizarre labor shortage would prevent the shows from taking place. Resort officials were able to scramble a bit, scheduling smaller fireworks shows on July 3 and July 5, but it was not the same.

As unfortunate as the last three prime summer holidays have been without fireworks, Ocean City was able to manage just fine. Some businesses – especially restaurants — even privately remarked how sales were actually better without the fireworks because dinner seating was not cut short. No fireworks to celebrate Independence Day was more of a public relations black eye than anything.

As the holiday approached this week, there did not appear to be any unexpected hiccups for Ocean City, and the stormy weather threats of recent days were not an issue. By and large, the quality of the fireworks displays at North-side Park and downtown Ocean City were cheered by attendees. Even social media feedback was positive about the new vendor and the length of the displays.

From a business perspective, Ocean City seemed to have a solid long weekend with perfect beach weather on tap. The season started slow due to cool and wet weather, but the first week of July provides optimism for a successful summer ahead. Due to economic factors and the draw of other destinations coming out of the pandemic, the summer season is not expected to be phenomenal but it should be solid.