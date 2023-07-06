The Memorial Garden at the intersection of West and Main streets is pictured after it was planted by the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Committee. Submitted image.

BERLIN– New planters, native plants and updated gardens throughout town highlight the efforts of a new volunteer group.

The Berlin Horticultural Advisory Committee outlined the projects undertaken this spring in a presentation at the latest meeting of the town council. Elected officials praised the array of beautification efforts the committee has implemented.

“You’ve all truly done a remarkable job,” Councilman Jay Knerr said. “You’ve enhanced the look of Berlin.”

Committee member Andrea Weeg said the group reviewed the gardens in town and started from the ground up, adding soil where necessary and selecting native plants that will thrive in Berlin. The group updated the Memorial Garden at the corner of West and Main streets, filling it with perennials that will return each year. Other focus areas included the plantings in front of the post office and the new pocket park near the Tindley mural as well as town hall. Weeg said the addition of benches and large pots on William Street near town hall created a more welcoming area. To enhance it even more, committee member Georgiana McElroy said the group would eventually like to install a false gate in front of the bank of electric meters on the building that features upstairs apartments.

Weeg said the group was proud of its efforts on Main Street, where members updated the plantings along the parking lot across from Stevenson United Methodist Church. With the help of neighborhood volunteers, the group also spearheaded the addition of plants to Burbage Park.

“It’s a full pollinator garden,” Weeg said, adding that it would require very little maintenance.

She credited the town’s public works crews with preparing the spaces throughout town for planting.

“A lot of in-house work is being done to save on costs,” said Jimmy Charles, the town’s director of public works.

Weeg said residents and volunteers had also played a big role in improvements during Take Pride in Berlin Week. Going forward, she said the committee wanted to focus on enhancing Henry Park. Plans will be shared with the Berlin Parks Commission in the near future.