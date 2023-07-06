Things I Like – July 7, 2023

by

Sandbar days

The show, “The Bear”

Seeing locals during a beach day in Ocean City

Morning walks on the Boardwalk

Not being easily offended

Reading adoption stories

My kids laughing with each other

Reflecting on Berlin’s past

Underwater pictures

Walking on new sidewalks

People who are really into camping

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.