Worcester County Garden Club Celebrated New Garden

by

dMembers of the Worcester County Garden Club recently attended an event to celebrate and thank those who made the new garden at Gull Creek Senior Living possible. The club has previously provided floral arrangements to residents and will coordinate garden therapy programs at the facility during the coming year. Pictured from left to right are  Karen Trigger, Glenda Clarke, Ellen Howse, Mary Ellen Jefferson, Joan LaHayne, Suzy Young, Pat Arata.