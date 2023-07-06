Route 90 Accident: Holiday weekend traffic was brought to a standstill last Saturday around 11 a.m. due to a multiple-vehicle accident on the Route 90 bridge. No major injuries were reported, but traffic was backed up beyond the Route 113 overpass for about two hours. Above, personnel from the Ocean City Fire Department is pictured managing traffic on the bridge. Photo courtesy of OCFD

118 MPH In 35 MPH Zone

OCEAN CITY – Dozens of charges were filed against a Pennsylvania man for speeding through the downtown area and then colliding with four vehicles injuring 12 people.

On June 26, around 8 p.m., an Ocean City bike officer was dispatched to a motel near 26th Street and Baltimore Avenue for a domestic dispute. As the cop was arriving, a black Mercedes with Pennsylvania tag aggressively exited the motel parking lot past a marked Ocean City police vehicle. A traffic stop was then initiated but the driver, later identified as Joshua Permenter, 22, of Dillsburg, Pa., did not stop and accelerated quickly onto 28th Street. Police observed Permenter continue to accelerate through a red light and turn south on Coastal Highway. As a result of the aggressive driving, multiple vehicles collided with each other to avoid being hit by the accelerating vehicle driven by Permenter. The Mercedes was observed for several blocks continuing to break traffic laws while refusing to pull over trailing police officers.

Around 13th Street, Permenter was found to be driving approximately 118 mph in a 35-mph zone on Coastal Highway. An officer trained in speed recognition was able to utilize a time-distance equation as well as the City Watch camera footage to determine the approximate speed of travel. The recorded speed was more than three times the posted speed limit on the road, which was congested at the time.

Around 8th Street and Coastal Highway, Permenter was passing vehicles in a reckless manner when his vehicle rear ended another vehicle and crashed into three other cars before coming to a stop facing the other direction. With air bags deployed, Permenter fled on foot away from the scene, which consisted of multiple damaged vehicles and injured individuals. After leaving the area initially, Permenter ultimately returned to the scene to sit on the sidewalk in an attempt to portray a bystander. He was subsequently placed under arrest once police were able to identify him as the driver with witness assistance.

According to police reports, multiple ambulances were required to attend to the injured individuals and Coastal Highway was closed for about 90 minutes during a busy time of night. A total of 12 people were involved in the accident including four small children. No major injuries were reported.

A records search found Permenter was not licensed to drive in Pennsylvania and had a “lengthy criminal history to include possession with intent to distribute and fleeing from police,” according to charging documents.

In total more than 30 charges were filed against Permenter including driving without a license, aggressive driving, attempt by driver to elude police officer resulting in bodily injury, failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of an accident involving injury, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident, failure to stop after accident involving damage to attended, failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable aid, failure of vehicle driver in bodily injury, death, attended vehicle and attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle.

X

Violent Suspect Charged

OCEAN CITY – Resort police had a violent encounter with a man last weekend that ultimately resulted in five officers being needed to place the suspect in a special restraint device.

On July 1, shortly after midnight, an Ocean City bike officer was alerted by a woman to two men walking in the middle of Worcester Street who she knew were intoxicated and worried for their safety. Police observed one of the men, Tyree Price, 29, of Salisbury, urinate while standing on a public sidewalk. The officer informed Price he had violated a city ordinance and ordered him to sit on the sidewalk curb.

While police were talking with Price, who was initially compliant, the other individual, Roger Welton, 34, of Parsonsburg, began videotaping the officer in charge from a nearby private parking lot. Welton was advised he was welcome to video the situation, but he had to be on public property because he was trespassing on the private property. Welton continued to try and distract the officer issuing a citation to Price with a series of questions. As additional officers arrived on the scene, Welton became more disruptive as did Price. Welton and Price both continued yelling at the police officers, using expletives and loud voices that could be heard from more than 200 yards away.

Price was informed he was being placed under arrest, but Price resisted with aggression including trying to kick an officer in the head while he attempted to place him in handcuffs. Price attempted to run away from the scene multiple times and “engaged in active resistance by making physically evasive movements” to avoid being detailed, according to police.

The police report on the incident indicated it took “five police officers and the use of a violent person restraint device” to put Price in handcuffs.

In the end, Price was charged with second-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, refusing a lawful order, disorderly conduct and a noise violation. For his role on the scene, Welton was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

X

Handgun Charge

OCEAN CITY – A Virginia man was charged last week after a handgun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On June 29, around 1:40 a.m., an Ocean City bike officer’s attention was gained by Luke Britton, 41, of Chincoteague, Va., who appeared to be inebriated walking on the Boardwalk. While walking toward the Inlet parking lot, Britton was screaming and could be heard from more than 130 feet away. Police observed Britton drive his Chevrolet Silverado from northern end of the Inlet parking lot south to the third row. Believing the driver was intoxicated, police initiated a traffic stop.

Questioning from police led officers to believe Britton was inebriated. When asked if there were any guns in the truck, Britton initially said no and then admitted a gun may be in the vehicle. Police located a .22 magnum handgun, which was unloaded, behind the driver’s seat A breath test confirmed a breath alcohol content far above the minimum level. Empty alcohol beverage containers were located in the backseat of the vehicle near the weapon. Britton did not have a handgun permit with Maryland.

Britton was charged with disturbing the peace, knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle on a public road and transporting a handgun on or about his person.

X

Disturbing Peace

OCEAN CITY – A skateboarding infraction on the Boardwalk led to charges for a Delaware man.

On June 27, around 8:46 p.m., an Ocean City police officer on uniform Boardwalk foot patrol observed Matthew Webb, 24, of Middletown, Del., skateboarding southbound. Webb was carrying a speaker playing music at an unreasonable level. While police talked with Ocean City Communications, Webb tried to leave the scene twice to smoke his vape pen.

Throughout the encounter, police noted in charging documents Webb was irate and loud, promising to sue the police if he was struck by lightning in the distance. Due to his escalating actions and repeated vulgar language, Webb was placed under arrest and a search of a bag on him found a spring-assisted opening knife.

Webb was charged with disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering and possession of an assisted opening knife within town limits.