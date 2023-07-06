Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick-Off Tournament last weekend, attracting 34 boats

and paying out more than $52,000 in prize money. Final standings were: Tuna: first place, Fish On, 219 pounds, $11,385, above; second place, Makenzie Rae, 55.5 pounds, $2,511, below; third place, Barbara Rose, 51.5 pounds, $1,458, top right; fourth place, Fishticuffs, 48.5 pounds, $1,890 (due to calcutta), at right second from top; Dolphin: first place, Undertaker, 19 pounds, $14,112; second place, Reel Estate, 15 pounds, $1,458, at right, second from bottom; third place,

Ready or Not, 11 pounds, trophy; Billfish Release: first place, Underaker, $9,225; second place, Christine Marine, $1,755; third place, Loose Knot, blue

marlin release trophy; and fourth place Buckshot (calcutta), $1,170; Day One Meat Fish: Makenize Rae, $2,935, Billfish Release, Undetaker, $1,890; Day Two Meat Fish, Fish On, $2,935, Billfish Release, Undertaker, $1,890; Small Boat Meatfish tie, Team Wallbangers, $1,215, and Hotline, $1,215. Photos courtesy of Ocean

City Marlin Club