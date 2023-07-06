Armored Vehicle Purchase Approved SNOW HILL – Officials approved the purchase of an armored rescue vehicle for the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office this week. The Worcester County Commissioners on Wednesday voted 4-3 to spend $321,833 on an armored rescue vehicle for the sheriff’s office. Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, who voted against the purchase, questioned how often the vehicle would be… Read More »

Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Begin; OCPD Launches Education Campaign OCEAN CITY – With adult-use cannabis sales now in effect, local officials are reminding community members of new regulations involving possession and smoking. In November, Maryland voters approved a referendum to legalize adult-use marijuana. And last Saturday, the sale of recreational cannabis took effect, with many dispensaries across the state reporting higher demand and record…

Ocean City Officials Report Successful Independence Day Celebration OCEAN CITY – Resort officials are celebrating the success of Tuesday's fireworks displays, the first to be held on Independence Day in Ocean City since 2019. For the first time in four years, the Town of Ocean City hosted its fireworks displays on July 4 with shows downtown and at Northside Park. After COVID restrictions,…