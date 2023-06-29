OCEAN PINES — The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road.

The event this year is scheduled from 5-8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with carnival games, dry slides and bounce houses for children, plus live music and food and drink vendors.

Children’s wristbands are $10 and are good for all slides and bounce houses. Wristbands will be required for those attractions only. All sales will be cash only.

General admission is free and open to the public.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and go until roughly 9:45 p.m.

The fireworks will launch from the north side of the pond, by Cathell Road. A viewing zone will be fenced off from Manklin Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial. Additional viewing will be available at Manklin Meadows Park. There will be no viewing along Ocean Parkway, from Cathell Road to Manklin Creek Road.

There will also be a “safe zone” marked by an orange fence, from the pond to the firehouse. No one may enter the marked area.

Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Parking will be available in the area near the Ocean Pines Library and Taylor Bank. Parking will not be allowed along Ocean Parkway. Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Sports Core Pool and the library parking lots. A handicap-accessible shuttle will be available between the library and the event area. Overflow parking will be available at the Ocean Pines Library parking lot.

Police will close Ocean Parkway from Manklin Creek Road to Offshore Lane about 30 minutes before the fireworks begin. That area will remain closed until all fireworks have been launched and the Fire Marshal deems it safe.

Additionally, police will close the south end of Cathell Road from Ocean Parkway to the entrance of the Sports Core Pool at around noon, when the fireworks company is scheduled to arrive. The area will remain closed until the fireworks equipment is loaded back up. Cathell Road will remain open from the Sports Core Pool to Route 589 for the entire day.

Police and fire department personnel will help direct traffic throughout the day. Pedestrian traffic is highly encouraged.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, pedestrians will have preference over motorists. Residents and guests should expect delays throughout the day.

In case of inclement weather, the fireworks display will move to Wednesday, July 5.