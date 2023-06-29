RWWC Held Annual “Red, White and Blue” General Luncheon Meeting

cThe Republican Women of Worcester County held their annual “Red, White and Blue” general luncheon meeting at the Lighthouse Sound Restaurant in Bishopville on June 22. Standing left to right: Monica Kozlowsky, National Federation of Republican Women Region 7 Director, Maryland State Senator and RWWC member Mary Beth Carozza, Vanessa LaFranco, 1st vice president, National Federation of Republican Women, Sandy Zitzer, president, Republican Women of Worcester County and Sharon Carrick, president, Maryland Federation of Republican Women.