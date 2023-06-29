BERLIN — The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a commercial structure fire at Smokers BBQ Pit in West Ocean City early Tuesday morning. The Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched for a reported structure fire at 4:12 a.m. Upon arrival, crews experienced fire conditions on the exterior of the structure. Crews brought the fire under control quickly with fire and smoke damage extending throughout the interior as well. Additional assistance was provided by the Berlin Fire Company. Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a fire scene examination. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation with severe weather believed to have been a contributing factor

In a statement on its Facebook page, Smokers wrote, “We are closed until further notice. It is with a heavy heart that we share with all you that the building was struck by lightning last night and caused a massive fire. The fire has destroyed the whole inside and part of the side building. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident from Mother Nature. While this stinks, it’s not a total loss. We need time to rebuild and come back better than ever! We will see you soon.”

Photos courtesy of OCFD and Smokers