Negotiation Period For Heron Park Extended; Berlin Citizens Share Questions And Ideas BERLIN – Elected officials agreed to extend negotiations for the sale of Heron Park after hearing countless questions and concerns from residents this week. The Berlin Town Council on Monday heard hours of input regarding the potential sale of a portion of Heron Park to developer Palmer Gillis. The council agreed to extend the negotiating…

Violations Found At Saltwater 75; Entertainment Hours Reduced SNOW HILL – County officials reduced entertainment hours at an Ocean City restaurant in response to noise complaints from neighbors. After a lengthy hearing Monday, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) found that two violations occurred at Saltwater 75 and subsequently adjusted the music and entertainment hours at the 75th Street establishment. "Near…

Weather Provides Slow OC Season Start, But Optimism Remains For Strong Summer OCEAN CITY – Officials say they are optimistic about the resort's summer season as they prepare for warmer weather and Independence Day festivities. While cooler, rainy weather provided a slower start to the summer season, officials in Ocean City say they are eager to see the trend change, particularly as Fourth of July celebrations near.…