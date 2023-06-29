OCEAN CITY — Firefighters from the Ocean City and Salisbury fire departments recently took part in the highly anticipated Restaurant Association of Maryland’s “Cooking With Fire” Culinary Competition.

The event, which served as a qualifying round for the prestigious World Food Championship, brought together talented firehouse chefs to showcase their culinary skills and creativity.

Representing the Salisbury Fire Department was Firefighter Tri Townsend, while Firefighters Ryan Whittington and Mike Hill represented the Ocean City Fire Department. The men stepped into the kitchen to demonstrate their passion for cooking.

During the competition, Townsend, Whittington and Hill crafted exquisite dishes that celebrated the local seafood delicacies provided by JJ McDonnell and MD’s Best. Their culinary creations were aimed at celebrating the rich flavors and abundance of the Maryland coast.

The competition was fierce, as each firehouse chef demonstrated their talent and expertise in the kitchen. Whittington from the Ocean City Fire Department won first place. Whittington’s dish earned him the coveted Seafood Golden Ticket, granting him a place in the World Food Championship finale to be held in Dallas, Texas in November 2023.

The participation of these firefighters in the “Cooking With Fire” Culinary Competition serves as a reminder of their multifaceted abilities and commitment to serving the community in various capacities. It also highlights the camaraderie and teamwork that exists among these firehouse chefs.