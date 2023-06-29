OC Surf Club Awarded Scholarships

bThe Ocean City Surf Club awarded two $5,000 scholarships at its OC Surf Fest Kick-off Party on June 16th.  Pictured, from left,  Stephen Decatur High School senior Kameron Harris, Stephen Decatur High School senior Jacob Urbanski, OC Surf Club Event & Media Chairman Brad Hoffman and OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach.