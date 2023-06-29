OCEAN CITY – A special use exception will allow the connections of Bike World to establish a new rental operation at the north end of the Boardwalk.

Last Thursday, the Ocean City Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved a special use exception request from Bike World LLC to allow a leased bicycle rental at 26th Street with storage inside the Flagship Hotel. Zoning Administrator Kay Gordy said the operator, John Barrett, was looking to establish a new location at the north end of the Boardwalk, in the R-3 residential zoning district.

“Basically, because it’s a public use rental, he has to come for a special use exception,” she said.

In her presentation last week, Gordy told the appeals board that Eden Roc bicycle rental had operated at the Flagship Hotel since 2001. While a rental business license was issued to the owner, William Salvatore, there was never any record of him receiving a special use exception from the board of zoning appeals.

“Since 2001 this rental business license to William Salvatore actually was operated for the convenience of the occupants of the building,” she explained. “So as an accessory use, it was allowed without special use exception.”

Gordy noted, however, that Barrett’s business would be open to public rentals.

“People can rent, even though it is associated with a hotel, and their storage is going to be inside the hotel …,” she said. “Because of it being a public rental business, that is why he is before you this evening.”

Gordy said the applicant would have a display area between the north-end tram station and 2611 Atlantic Avenue. When the business is closed, bikes would be stored within the north side of the Flagship Hotel.

“The 700 square feet of storage for the bicycles is on the north side, inside the building itself,” she explained. “The display area has always been on their parking lot, at the head of the Boardwalk. It is not on the Boardwalk.”

To that end, Gordy said staff was recommending that the board approve the special use exception with the condition that business be conducted on private property and only during times allowed by town ordinance. She said bicycles are allowed on the Boardwalk from 2-11 a.m. the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, and at any time from the Tuesday after Labor Day through the Friday before Memorial day, with the exception of Springfest and Sunfest.

“The comprehensive plan, as you all well know, is very well supportive as far as bicycle transportation is concerned, and we allow that all over town,” Gordy added. “In fact, there are plans for bike paths and so forth. This is going to be on the Boardwalk, but it is very well supported by the economic development and transportation chapters of the comprehensive plan.”

For his part, Barrett said his operation would be similar to the rental business that previously occupied the space.

“It’s really nothing different than what has been there for over 20 years,” he told the board. “We’re just looking at improving inventory. We have online reservations with all our shops now, and it makes it more advanced than what was previously there.”

He said he was asking the board to grant his request for a special use exception.

“We’d love to open up this last month or so, and we’d love to get going,” he said.

After further discussion, the board voted 3-0 to approve the special use exception with staff conditions.

“I think this is pretty straightforward,” said BZA Chair Chris Rudolf.

The board last week also adopted the findings of face for a special use exception request presented in May. The BZA voted unanimously to deny a special use exception for a private boat dock with no established principal use at 11614 Shipwreck Road. Officials noted the applicant failed to substantially comply with the requirements of the town code.