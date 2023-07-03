Mayor Zack Tyndall, Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells, Berlin Beer Company’s Adam Davis and Cathrin Banks of the Maryland and Delaware Railroad Company are pictured on a rail bike. Submitted image

BERLIN – Rail bikes will soon be rolling down the tracks through Berlin.

Tracks and Yaks, a company that provides rail bike tours in Frostburg, will begin offering rail bike tours on the railroad tracks in Berlin July 15.

“It’s fun for all ages and it brings a new type of outdoor attraction to Berlin,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

Wells said the concept of rail bike tours came up several years ago when Berlin was pursuing ways to bring an excursion train to the local Maryland and Delaware Railroad tracks. While it took several years, Tracks and Yaks is now ready to begin operating in Berlin.

“It was a perfect fit for all involved,” Wells said.

The company will be based at 115 Broad St. (the soon-to-be home of The Street Kitchen and Berlin Beer Company) but will not have a true storefront. Instead, a trolley car will serve as a ticket booth and merchandise depot. The rail bikes will be stationed on the train tracks.

Wells expects the business to generate interest among both local residents and visitors to the area.

“Rail biking is accessible to people of various fitness levels and ages, including those with mobility limitations,” Wells said.

Tracks and Yaks will offer two routes in Berlin. The Queponco Excursion is a 13-mile roundtrip ride that departs at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The trip is expected to take about 2.5 hours.

“We depart from Berlin Maryland on the Eastern Shore and travel along the tracks and right of way that was established in 1877,” the company’s website reads. “When we reach our destination 6.5 miles south we will take a break at the Queponco Train Station. This is a historic depot that is now a museum and tribute to the history of the railroad’s importance on the peninsula. Our staff will get your bikes turned around and share some history with you about the station and region before we head back to Berlin.”

That trip costs $149 for a two-person tandem rail bike and $249 for a four-person rail bike.

The Ironshire Express is a shorter 6.5-mile route that will be offered in late mornings and early afternoons. A tandem rail bike for two people costs $99 while a four-person bike costs $149. Tours will start July 15 and can be booked online through the Tracks and Yaks website.

“Rail bike tours will promote physical well-being and contribute to the sustainable growth of our community,” Wells said.

She said the business had an agreement with the railroad that allowed it to use the tracks. Agreements with Berlin Beer Company and other private entities will ensure Tracks and Yaks has adequate parking space.

Tracks and Yaks will have employees on hand when the tracks cross roadways to ensure safe crossings.

Wells said she’d tried the rail bikes and thought it would appeal to a variety of customers. She added that it wasn’t overly strenuous and was comparable to the experience of powering a paddleboat.

“It’s fun for all ages,” she said.

She added that rail bikes would give visitors a chance to explore beyond town limits.

“Rail bike tours allow individuals to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Berlin’s surroundings,” she said. “Spending time outdoors can have positive effects on mental well-being and reduce stress,” she said.