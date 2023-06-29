A second story deck is pictured under construction at the American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City. Photo by Bethany Hooper

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners approved plans for a new deck at the American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City.

The board last week approved the legion’s plans for a second story deck on the south side of Post 166.

“We want to enhance the membership experience,” a representative of Post 166 told the board.

Bob Thompson, the project’s contractor, met with the board last Wednesday to present plans for what the legion is referring to as a rooftop patio. Thompson said the plan was to erect a second story deck that would feature about 40 seats around a bar as well as additional space for dining at tables.

“It’ll be located on the south side of the building,” Thompson said. “There will be parking underneath.”

Post 166 officials said the post’s membership had approved the plans for the deck, which is meant to enhance the experience for patrons, alleviate crowding and potentially encourage younger members to join the post.

In response to questions from the board, Thompson assured them the deck would be adequately fenced, with railing 42 inches high. The board subsequently voted unanimously to approve the deck, which will be open from noon until 11 p.m.

At last week’s meeting the board also approved an upgrade in the license for Burley Oak Brewing Co. in Berlin. Attorney Chris Woodley said the brewery, which has been in operation 12 years, wanted to upgrade to a beer, wine and liquor license because it was going to begin distilling liquor. Woodley said the brewery’s connections wanted to distill their own liquor and be able to sell it to patrons. Customers will be able to visit the brewery, try some products and then will have the option of purchasing Burley’s liquor to take home with them. Woodley said the brewery had been selling its line of beer in growlers and cans for years.

When the board asked if the brewery would serve liquor other than its own, owner Bryan Brushmiller indicated the brewery would serve other brands of liquor in the establishment but wouldn’t sell it to go.