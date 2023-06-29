ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You are self-reliant and rarely ask anyone for help. But this time, you might want someone you trust to be there for you while you deal with a difficult matter. Cheer up. Things improve soon.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your patience begins to pay off. Look for the first sign that your goals are in plain sight. Also, take time out from all your hard work for some fun with some-one special.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): There could be some lingering ef-fects from a recent setback. But it’s

all for the best, as you’re now beginning to appreciate. Use the lessons you’ve learned to start over.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): What seemed to be a difficult goal to reach is now — or soon will be — all yours. Congratulations. An unexpected travel opportunity holds an intriguing new prospect.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A chilly reception to your presentation shouldn’t cause you to abandon your ideas. Instead, do tweak up those weaker parts and then, once again, show them what you have.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Hiding your feelings might make you feel safer against rejection. But this could be the time when you’ll need to speak up or risk losing out on an important event in your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Some co-workers might try to talk you out of accepting a promotion. But you need

to follow your own instincts — and if you believe you’re right for the job, then take it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Some changes are in order, as you come to realize that you need to sort out several areas in your life. Your remarkable insight helps you make the right decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It’s time to act on your own behalf and separate yourself from those whose selfish needs threaten your personal and/or professional survival.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Resist your tendency to close yourself off from unpleasant situations. Instead, open up to how things are so that you can help change them to what they could be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An unspoken problem could be driving a deep wedge between you and that special person. Some honest talking between the two of you starts the healing process.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might feel you’ve been going a-round in ever-widening circles trying to deal with recent workplace problems. Lighten up. A successful end is finally in sight.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re authentic and unafraid of using the large emotions that overtake your heart. Originality is your super power.

