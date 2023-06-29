BERLIN – Elected officials agreed to extend negotiations for the sale of Heron Park after hearing countless questions and concerns from residents this week. The Berlin Town Council on Monday heard hours of input regarding the potential sale of a portion of Heron Park to developer Palmer Gillis. The council agreed to extend the negotiating…
Read More »
SNOW HILL – County officials reduced entertainment hours at an Ocean City restaurant in response to noise complaints from neighbors. After a lengthy hearing Monday, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) found that two violations occurred at Saltwater 75 and subsequently adjusted the music and entertainment hours at the 75th Street establishment. “Near…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – Officials say they are optimistic about the resort’s summer season as they prepare for warmer weather and Independence Day festivities. While cooler, rainy weather provided a slower start to the summer season, officials in Ocean City say they are eager to see the trend change, particularly as Fourth of July celebrations near.…
Read More »
NEWARK– The school system will accept a grant to expand prekindergarten despite concerns from the Worcester County Commissioners. Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) officials said this week the school system would accept a $600,000 Pre-K expansion grant. The decision comes after the commissioners declined to offer concurrence regarding the Pre-K3 funding. “We certainly appreciate the…
Read More »