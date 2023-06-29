Things I Like – June 30, 2023

by

People watching on the Boardwalk

Biking to dinner in Berlin

How humbling parenting can be

Watching lifeguards communicate

A kid with a glove at a baseball game

Young artists

Grilling on the weekend

Shoes with no laces that fit well

A fast computer

Looking forward without regret

When a poor weekend forecast does not play out

