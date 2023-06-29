2022-2023 Rotarian of the Year Announced

fAt the Rotary Club of Wicomico County’s meeting on June 20, outgoing President Tracy Hajir announced and recognized Lacey Messick, left, as the club’s 2022-2023 Rotarian of the Year.  Messick was recognized for her many contributions to Rotary and the club which included chairing the Holiday Party and the First Annual Disc Golf Tournament.