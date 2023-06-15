Things I Like – June 16, 2023

by

Long weekends and short weeks

Clear blue sky Air Show days

Breakfast after biking the Boardwalk

A fishing trip with lots of action

Catching up with my kids after not seeing them all day

A smart phone with a long battery life

Listening to teenagers

Long lines that move fast

A personalized autograph in a book

Memorable words of advice years later

Steamed crabs for lunch

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.