Phoenix Physical Therapy recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Selbyville. Friends, fellow chamber members, local dignitaries, and community members were in attendance. Above, officials are pictured cutting the ribbon in front of the new Selbyville office. Submitted Photo

Members Welcomed

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS welcomed 29 new members during New Member Orientation on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

New Member Orientation is a requirement for all members of the Coastal Association of REALTORS. Attendees are introduced to services provided by the association. The class is held quarterly.

“We are very excited to have a full house at our May orientation and welcome 29 new members to the Coastal Association of REALTORS,” said Coastal Association of REALTORS President Austin Whitehead. “This class has a mix of both brand-new agents as well as experienced agents who have recently relocated to the eastern shore and are now calling it home. It is clear that both agents and homebuyers are looking for the quality of life that living on the Eastern Shore brings and we are excited to welcome them and wish them much success in their new careers.”

New members include 29 agents from various real estate firms including Keller Williams, Northrop Realty, RE/MAX, eXp Realty, Long and Foster, Worthington Realty, Coldwell Banker, Holiday Real Estate, EXIT Realty, Sheppard Realty, Whitehead Real Estate, and Century 21.

President Named

SALISBURY – The board of trustees of Wor-Wic Community College has named Dr. Deborah Casey, current vice president of student affairs at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., as the new president of the college, effective Aug. 14.

Casey will replace Dr. Ray Hoy, who will retire after serving as the college’s president for 23 years. She will become just the third president to lead Wor-Wic in its 48-year history. Hoy will remain at the college until Casey’s term begins.

“It is an honor to be selected by the board of trustees as the third president of Wor-Wic Community College,” Casey said. “Wor-Wic’s legacy of commitment to excellence in education and training, alongside the enormous regional economic impact is a testament to the extraordinary leadership both past and present. I look forward to leading this vanguard institution into the future, fostering deep rooted relationships within our community and celebrating the successful outcomes we can achieve together to positively impact the lives of our diverse students, communities and workforce on the Lower Eastern Shore.”

She has 25 years of experience in higher education, and also worked in various administrative positions as interim vice president of human resources and instruction, dean, and in teaching roles at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and the University of Florida in Gainesville. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and research methodology from Florida Atlantic University.

“We are delighted to welcome a leader and scholar of this caliber to lead Wor-Wic,” said Kimberly C. Gillis, chairperson of the board of trustees. “We are confident that Dr. Casey will be committed to ensuring that Wor-Wic continues to fulfill its goal of developing a world-class workforce and delivering excellence in education and training.”

Casey was chosen by the board of trustees after a national search by a community college executive search firm, Gold Hill Associates, working in concert with a selection committee comprised of the college’s faculty, staff and administrators; a student representative; members of the board of trustees and the foundation; community leaders; and county elected officials.

Casino Revenues

BERLIN – Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,401,366 in revenue from slot machines and table games during May 2023, a decrease of $9,366,462 (-5.2%) compared to May 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in May 2023 totaled $70,831,586, a decrease of $2,614,929 (-3.6%) compared to May 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in May 2023 were $51,488,339, a decrease of $1,934,414 (-3.6%) compared to May 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

The gaming revenue totals for May 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,279 slot machines, 210 table games), $71,716,915 in May 2023, a decrease of $4,247,876 (-5.6%) from May 2022.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,838 slot machines, 179 table games), $58,934,594 in May 2023, a decrease of $3,792,290 (-6.0%) from May 2022.

Horseshoe Casino (1,443 slot machines, 122 table games), $17,516,043 in May 2023, a decrease of $165,293 (-0.9%) from May 2022.

Ocean Downs Casino (857 slot machines, 19 table games), $8,402,111 in May 2023, a decrease of $106,092 (-1.2%) from May 2022.

Hollywood Casino (695 slot machines, 19 table games), $7,602,531 in May 2023, a decrease of $610,975 (-7.4%) from May 2022.

Rocky Gap Casino (622 slot machines, 16 table games), $5,229,172 in May 2023, a decrease of $443,937 (-7.8%) from May 2022.

Company Volunteers

SALISBURY – As part of a commitment to improve quality of life in our communities, Perdue Farms associates in Salisbury, Md., rolled up their sleeves and volunteered on a Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County.

Volunteers worked on a new home project in a neighborhood where Habitat has built numerous houses, including several in partnership with Perdue.

Perdue’s participation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities. Perdue provided a $2,000 sponsorship of the two-day project during which volunteers helped put some of the finishing touches on the house.

“This is another testament to the unbelievable donations and support we get from the community,” said Molly Hilligross, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Wicomico County. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Perdue and its associates for taking the time to attend our Women Build.”

A family of six, including four children, will soon call the four-bedroom house their home and fulfill their dream of home ownership.