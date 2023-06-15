Route 90 Milling, Patching Project Set To Begin Sunday; Overnight Closures Planned During Weekdays OCEAN CITY – Overnight closures of the Route 90 corridor will begin next week as crews commence with a milling and patching project. Beginning Sunday, June 18, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin an overnight milling and patching project along Route 90 from Route 50 to Route 589. The agency… Read More »

Developers Propose Residential Project At Berlin Intersection BERLIN – Developers shared concept plans for a substantial residential development near the intersection of Germantown Road and Route 113 this week. On Wednesday, developers met with the Berlin Planning Commission to talk about concept plans for a project that would include townhouses, condos and a retail space. The project is being planned for 12…

Resort Employee Housing Ordinance Advances OCEAN CITY – A code amendment pertaining to non-accessory workforce housing will advance to a first reading following a lengthy discussion on conditional use and density. In a work session Monday, the Mayor and Council agreed to forward an ordinance on non-accessory workforce housing to a first reading. Planning and Community Development Director Bill Neville…