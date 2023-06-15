Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

June 16-17: Museum Block Party

Join the Sturgis One Room School Museum in Pocomoke for its 2nd Juneteenth celebration block party with food, fun and fellowship. The One Room School Museum is located at 209 Willow Street, Pocomoke, Md. 21851.

On Friday, June 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. enjoy lite refreshments, a book presentation from local author and educator Patricia Miller and a presentation on African American History and Juneteenth by Dr. Clara Small, Emerita Professor of History at Salisbury University.

On Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 209 Willow Street in Pocomoke, everyone is invited to enjoy free tours of the Sturgis Museum, door prizes, a bounce house for the kids, music by DJ Rob Little, and great food prepared by Dockside Restaurant. Wesleyz Beats Radio will also showcase a new local artist, Lissa J, performing her song, “Warfare.” The entire day of activities includes guest speakers such as Sharnell Tull a.k.a. Sista Big, a local dance group, community partners, and more. Sidewalk vendors include baked goods, community organizations providing free resources, jewelry sales, Juneteenth apparel, sunglasses, and more.

The Sturgis One Room School Museum is the only African American One Room School in Worcester County retaining its original integrity. This event will bring together descendants of Sturgis students, past and present board members, and community partners. Everyone is invited. If you are interested in volunteering or joining the museum’s board, email Board President Kim Jones at [email protected]

June 17: Chicken Salad Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken salad carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Cost is $8 per pint. Please call 619-922-9950 for a guaranteed preorder.

June 17: Youth Fishing Derby

Assateague State Park will be holding its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free for all; participants must be children under 16. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assateague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf. Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants should bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be rewarded in a fun day of fishing at the beach.

Registration is at the Nature Nook, next to the Day Use parking lot. Children 16 and under. Families are welcome.

June 17: Teach A Kid To Fish

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Teach A Kid To Fish Day from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. Kids of all ages are invited to “test the waters” and learn fishing skills and techniques from the members of the Ocean Pines Anglers Club and DNR. A wonderful opportunity for parents and grandparents to introduce a new generation to the sport of fishing. The pond is stocked with several species of fish and participants will have the opportunity to try out their newly learned skills. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent and a bottle of water. Please bring your own rod. Bait will be provided. There will be a drawing for a free rod and reel. The event is free! No pre-registration is required. For more information please call John McFalls at 610-505-1697.

June 17: Summer Kickoff

Germantown School will celebrate its Historic Summer Fun Kickoff from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Germantown School celebrates the end of school with its annual Summer Fun Kickoff, a traditional celebration held at the historic Rosenwald School at the end of each school year. This year’s celebration will feature arts and crafts, face painting, a moon bounce, animal encounters, train rides, museum tours and much more. The event is free and open to everyone. Germantown School is located at 10223 Trappe Rd, Berlin, Md.

June 17: OC Surf Fest

The Ocean City Surf Club will host its annual OC Surf Fest on 37th Street and the beach in Ocean City. The Castle in the Sand Hotel will host the event that will have five-person teams competing for fun in the “Anything Goes Team Challenge” Surf Contest. The OC Beach Patrol will be on hand to perform a live ocean rescue demonstration and the United States Lifesaving Association will showcase its S.A.L.T. program (Surfer’s Awareness Lifesaving Techniques) as well as some basic CPR instructions. This is a fun-filled family event with beach and ocean Tug of War and beach games for the kids! Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy watching these talented surfers, lifeguards and waterman do what they do best. This event is free for the general public.

The OC Surf Fest is a fundraiser for the all-volunteer nonprofit Ocean City Surf Club and they welcome sponsors and volunteers to support our mission providing scholarships, youth mentoring and volunteer programs, environmental programs, charity and community service. OC Surf Club apparel and merchandise will be available at discounted prices. Food and drinks available at Coconuts Bar & Grill. For more information or to register for the “Anything Goes Team Challenge” surf contest visit www.oceancitysurfclub.org.

June 22: General Meeting, Lunch

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting its June Red, White and Blue General Meeting and Luncheon at Lighthouse Sound Restaurant, 12723 St. Martin’s Neck Road, Bishopville, Md. The guest speaker will be Vanessa LaFranco, 1st Vice President of the National Federation of Republican Women. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. Cost for the luncheon is $35 per person and seating is limited. For more information contact us by [email protected]@gmail.com or to submit reservations, go to our website gopwomenofworcester.org.

June 24-Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is:

June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

June 24: Fashion Show

United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men of Christ will host a fashion show along with light fare from 4-6 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church along Route 113 in Bishopville. Tickets are $15 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Postley at 443-366-2298 or Bruce Showell at 443-235-2907.

June 24: Ordination

At 11 a.m., The Ordination of the Rev. Susannah Southern to the Priesthood will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3 Church St., Berlin. All are welcome.

June 28: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex Counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment and support our mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. You can contact us by phone at 410-430-7181 or email [email protected]

July 6-7: Beach Patrol Book

Live the Ocean City experience from the ’50s to the ’70s with Mark Landry, author of Beach Patrol: Lifeguarding in Ocean City, MD 1966-1974, spent summers growing up in unincorporated north Ocean City. In 1965, Ocean City expanded to the Delaware line increasing the need for guard services. Landry responded and served through high school, college, and medical school.

Landry will present his perspective of that time capsule and share stories from his recent book and sign purchased copies at the Ocean Pines Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6 and at the Ocean City Library at 100th Street and Coastal Highway at 9 a.m. July 7.