Optimist Club Donated to Buckingham Elementary

fThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club recently donated $3,500 to Buckingham Elementary School to support incentives for students to attend school on half days, as set out in the calendar.  They have collected data that attendance improves on half days when students are incentivized to attend.  Pictured from left to right are  Staci Aperance, counselor, Dr. Chris Welch, principal, Charlie Dorman, Optimist member.