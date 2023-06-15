Like most of their spring counterparts, the Stephen Decatur varsity softball team was well

represented on the Bayside South All-Conference Team.

Named to the first team were sophomore Madison McGinnis, above left, junior Leah Simpson, top left, and sophomore Ryleigh Smith, above right.

Recognized on the second team were freshmen Madison Donoway and Bailey Griffin, top right, sophomore Ava Snelsire and junior Kiara Taylor, bottom left.

An Honorable Mention nod went to freshman

Emily Blume and senior Sarah Smith, bottom right, who also named a Senior All Star.

Photos by Delmarva Sports Network