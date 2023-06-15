The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is pictured at the south end of the Ocean City Boardwalk. The town recently secured funding to construct an elevator and elevator lobby to the east of the building. Photo Courtesy of Ocean City Tourism Facebook Page

OCEAN CITY – State funding will allow for ADA improvements at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.

Last week, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved $600,000 in funding to the Town of Ocean City for ADA improvements at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Curator Christine Okerblom said the money will be used to construct an elevator and elevator lobby to the east of the building, allowing access to the museum’s second floor.

“We want this funding, this elevator to better serve our community and serve more of our community,” she said. “So we are excited that those that cannot use the steps for various reasons will now be able to access the second floor of the museum. It will open up doors for the community.”

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is owned and operated by the Town of Ocean City and showcases the history of Ocean City and the life-saving profession, which predates the U.S. Coast Guard.

In recent years, officials have worked with state representatives to secure funding for ADA improvements at the museum. In a statement last week, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza said funding was secured through the 2021 capital bonds process and approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works on June 7.

“More than any other place in Ocean City, this Life-Saving Museum tells the story of Ocean City’s history and the role of the U.S. Life-Saving Service dating back to 1891,” she said. “It’s been a special place, overlooking our scenic Inlet at the south end of the Boardwalk, for both visitors and locals to enjoy and experience the ‘Ocean City’ Story, with an amazing early surfing display and a unique exhibit on the history of the pioneering women of Ocean City.”

Okerblom said the $600,000 will allow for the construction of a freestanding elevator and lobby to the east of the building – where staff currently park – as well as a walkway connecting the structure to the museum’s second floor.

“The elevator will allow visitors to access the second floor without having to use the stairs,” she said.

Okerblom said the project has been in the works for the past three years.

In addition to funding for the project, officials also had to seek approval for construction.

In 2022, Senate Bill 64 was signed into law, allowing construction to move forward to the east of the museum. The legislation required the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) approval for construction within the State-Ocean City Beach Erosion Control District. Following DNR’s approval, the bill unanimously passed both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly.