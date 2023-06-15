OCEAN CITY – Overnight closures of the Route 90 corridor will begin next week as crews commence with a milling and patching project. Beginning Sunday, June 18, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin an overnight milling and patching project along Route 90 from Route 50 to Route 589. The agency…
BERLIN – Developers shared concept plans for a substantial residential development near the intersection of Germantown Road and Route 113 this week. On Wednesday, developers met with the Berlin Planning Commission to talk about concept plans for a project that would include townhouses, condos and a retail space. The project is being planned for 12…
OCEAN CITY – A code amendment pertaining to non-accessory workforce housing will advance to a first reading following a lengthy discussion on conditional use and density. In a work session Monday, the Mayor and Council agreed to forward an ordinance on non-accessory workforce housing to a first reading. Planning and Community Development Director Bill Neville…
BERLIN – Contracts for fire and EMS services are now under review by Berlin Fire Company officials after being approved by the Berlin Town Council this week. The council on Monday approved contracts for fire and EMS service. Fire company officials, however, have expressed concern regarding the contract amounts, as the town is not providing…
