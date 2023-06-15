DAR Recognized Veterans Service

by

aThe General Levin Winder of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently recognized six veterans at Bethany United Methodist Church for their service during the Vietnam War. The veterans honored were Jack Carpenter, Randolph Hudson, Raymond Nornes, William Shockley, and Anthony Wiles. In addition, a certificate of appreciation for deceased veteran Michael Herdon was presented to his sister.    Pictured from left to right are Pastor Bill Sterling, Randolph Hudson, Raymond Nornes, Sandy Nornes accepting for her brother Michael Herdon, Jack Carpenter, Barbara May and William Shockley.