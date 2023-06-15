The Mayor and Council this week reviewed changes to the town’s permit review and construction inspection process this week. Above, Chief Building Official James Metzgar presents a new plan submission guide to resort officials. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – Resort officials say they will work with builders, engineers and other stakeholders as they make adjustments to the permit review and construction inspection process.

In a work session of the Mayor and Council Tuesday, Chief Building Official James Metzgar presented officials with a new plan submission guide, which includes new forms aimed at improving the building permit review and construction inspection process.

While the intent of this week’s presentation was purely informational, officials said they were hoping to work with local stakeholders as they fine-tune the document.

“We just wanted to bring it to your attention, to take a look at it …,” he said. “Once we have your blessing, if we make any changes, then we will have community outreach with the developers, contractors, homeowners to discuss the changes that will be coming.”

During public comments Tuesday, Joe Mitrecic, president of Mitrecic Builders, said there were more than 60 pages of possible changes to the building code. He said some of those changes could lengthen the permit process.

“I think we’re going to have some unnecessary requirements on our permits moving forward, and some things are being dropped,” he said. “Any handy Andy can go out there and build himself a 200-square-foot deck in the backyard and there’s no permit process for that, although I have to have a permit to do soil bores by a registered engineer.”

Mitrecic said he had serious concerns about the proposal. He asked town staff to sit down with stakeholder moving forward. Mayor Rick Meehan asked if Mitrecic had any opportunity to make comments on the proposed document. Mitrecic said he did not.

“I just got this,” he said. “Reading through it, I’m sure there may be some stuff I like and some stuff I don’t like. But I think to move it forward at this point in time might be a little fast.”

Jeff Thaler, president of Atlantic Planning, agreed.

“There are 61 changes, additions or new applications that we have to file if we’re building something,” he said. “So to have 61 items to look at in a matter of less than 24 hours was a little much.”

Following public comments, Deputy City Manager JR Harmon said that town staff would hold a meeting with local builders to review the proposed changes and additions.

“I think it’s important based on the previous comments to remind everybody the intent of this presentation today is informational and that our building department intends to have a public hearing with the builders after this for public comment and work with them in developing this guide,” he said.

Metzgar said the submission guide his department developed would streamline the process. He said new forms, which could be completed and submitted online, would make the process easier.

For his part, Council Secretary Tony DeLuca said he had concerns regarding the changes.

“Reading over the goals, it says ‘new multiple forms and streamline the process,’” he said. “It doesn’t seem like those two should be in the same sentence.”

Councilman Peter Buas he imagined the meeting being a workshop for staff and stakeholders. He also questioned if staff had produced a document detailing the differences between the current policy and the proposed policy.

“Whatever informational workshop we have, I think it’s got to be abundantly clear what happens now and what we’re changing in the future,” he said.

Councilman Will Savage also encouraged staff to allow for back-and-forth discussions at the workshop.

“It’s clear from the number of people here they don’t want something rammed down their throat,” he said. “They want to be part of the change.”