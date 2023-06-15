Antonio Bruno Russo

OCEAN CITY — Antonio “Tony” Bruno Russo, 81, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 8. Born in Biancavilla, Italy, he was the son of the late Alfio Russo and Francesca Bruno Russo.

Tony immigrated to the United States in 1960 with his mother. His strong work ethic landed him several jobs in the Baltimore area. He worked at the H&S Bakery, tried his hand at being a mechanic, learned masonry work and even went to barber school.

While working at Squires in Baltimore, Tony met the love of his life, Trudy Russo. They began their first business, Tony’s Pizza on Wise Avenue in Baltimore before heading to their forever home in Ocean City. In 1968, Tony bought the Roosevelt Hotel on North Division Street. For over 61 years, Tony worked faithfully alongside Trudy as they built their legacy together, from owning and operating the Roosevelt Hotel to Tony’s Pizza and Tony’s Casa Di Pasta, and more recently The Rideau Oceanfront Hotel.

Tony’s legacy reaches far beyond the businesses he and Trudy created; Tony changed the downtown community forever. He was a highly respected businessman who taught countless lessons of hard work and sacrifice. His dream was to make everyone successful. Tony spent many wonderful winters in his Florida home, the perfect destination for boating and fishing which he loved. Tony was an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed many adventures seeking the big hunt, including trips to Africa and Canada. Most of all Tony was a family man. He cherished the time spent in Sicily with his family. Tony’s zest for life was seen in countless celebrations throughout the years, all with great music, delicious food, and, most importantly, as much family and friends as possible.

Tony the “Pizza King” is survived by his three children, Lisa Russo, Tony Russo Jr., Cristina Russo (Mark Bitzel); four grandchildren, Chelsea Andresen, Jeffrey Andresen, Aleksandra Russo, Antonio Russo; and a great-granddaughter, Brayleigh Andresen; his sisters, Agatina Tomasello (Alfio), Maria Borzi (Salvatore), and Eufemia La Rocca (Nino); his sister-in-law, Antonella Russo; and many relatives who live in Ocean City, Baltimore, and Sicily. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy Russo, brother, Giuseppe Russo, and his beloved son Angelo Russo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Gifts in memory of Antonio “Tony” Russo may be sent to the University of Maryland, Baltimore Foundation (make checks payable to UMBF, Inc.) in support of the Cardiology Research and Technology Fund. Please send your check to: University of Maryland School of Medicine Office of Development, Attn: Traci Morgan, 31 S. Greene Street, Third Floor Baltimore, Md. 21201 Alternatively, you may also make a memorial or honorary gift by calling the Office of Development at 410-706-8503 or online by clicking “Give” at medschool.umaryland.edu

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Miguel H. Torres

BERLIN — Miguel H. Torres, age 72 of Berlin, passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Son of the late Carlos Antonio Torres and Anne (Ames) Torres, Miguel was born in 1950 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After completing his education, Miguel worked for Marriott Hotels which ultimately brought him to The Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, with his wife and eldest daughter in 1977. Another daughter soon followed, and Miguel and his family happily settled into the community of Berlin, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

After working with Martin Groff Construction for many years, Miguel founded his own business, M.T. Rentals, a home rental company in Ocean Pines. Many also remember him working hand in hand with Stephen Falck Construction, a job that he loved just as much as he did the company’s namesake. After retirement, Miguel enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling with his wife, drinking rum with friends, and sharing his childhood memories of growing up with his two brothers in San Juan. Miguel was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, Papi, and friend, and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife Christine Torres; daughters Gretchen Bonavita (46) and her husband Mark, Mercedes Price (43) and her husband Scott; and his four grandchildren, Mark Bonavita (20), Christopher Bonavita (16), Gabriella Price (7), and Charlotte Price (4). The family has planned a private celebration. Donations in Miguel’s name can be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Kimberly Ann Phillips

BERLIN — Kimberly Ann Phillips, age 57, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on May 24, 1966, she was the daughter of the late James Richard Phillips, III and Janice Hope Sorin Wainwright.

In addition to her mother, Kimberly was survived by her stepfather, Harold Wainwright; brother, James R. Phillips, IV (Christie); and her two nieces that she loved and adored, Brooke and Moorea.

Kim earned her bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon College and her Master’s degree in Psychology from Salisbury State University. She worked for many years at her family motel the Nassau until she started her job at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, Del.

She enjoyed many outdoor activities, playing cards and was a serious football fan, but more importantly she loved her friends and family dearly and dedicated her life to helping others. She had a strong passion and love of horses and was a competitive equestrian rider in her early years. Later on, she was actively involved with her nieces at Autumn Grove Stables where she enjoyed spending most of her time and with her many wonderful friends.

Services were held. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autumn Grove Stables 11026 Sinepuxent Rd. Berlin, Md 21811

X

Robert Torrey

BISHOPVILLE — Robert “Bob” Torrey, 67, of Bishopville, died June 13, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on June 7, 1956, to William A. Torrey Jr. and Jeanne Young Torrey in Washington DC. He moved to Salisbury at age 8. He graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1974, then continued his education at Goldey-Beacom College where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business in 1976.

On Oct. 8, 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Banks. They have four children, Erin, Megan, Ashley and Zac.

Bob’s passion in life was business. He owned and operated many different businesses over the years, but his true pride and joy was his very first, Happy Jack Pancake House in Ocean City. He took over Happy Jack at the age of 26, with no restaurant experience, little money, and no training, but overcame it all and helped it become the wildly popular establishment it is today. He worked every day the restaurant was open, seven days a week for seven months a year, every year. All his children worked at the restaurant and many of the employees became like family.

He was an active member of several associations and committees in the Ocean City area: OCHMRA, OCDC, and active in AGH as a volunteer. He loved being involved in his community. He was a car lover, especially Mercedes-Benz; his father introduced the brand to Salisbury in the 1970’s. He loved travel, the beach, and Jimmy Buffett music. He was known to burst into “Five O’clock Somewhere” at any time, had a great sense of humor, and a big heart.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna; his children, Erin Ranney and her husband Paul, Megan Alvarado and her husband Juan, Ashley Schmitt and her husband Jake, and Zachary; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Aiden, Michael, Lucy, Timothy, and Nathan; his brothers William A. Torrey III and his wife Pam and John F. Torrey and his wife Lisa; and his nieces and nephew, Candace, James, Emily, and Katherine. He also leaves behind a huge work family, both past and present. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on June 23, 2023 from noon until 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation via their website, Parkinson.org or the American Cancer Society via their website, donate.cancer.org.

X

Bryce Carol Anne Saxmann

BERLIN — Bryce Carol Anne Saxmann, 28, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Middle River, Md. Bryce was born at Peninsula Regional Hospital, in Salisbury, on Aug. 19, 1994.

Raised in the Ocean City and Salisbury areas, Bryce graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, in Berlin, where she was a member of the show choir. Bryce later attended Wor-Wic Community College and was a certified firefighter and EMT, serving with the Ocean City Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department and Riviera Beach Fire Department.

She was employed by Procare Ambulance of Maryland, as a dispatcher, and had hoped to finish her training to become a paramedic.

Bryce had a huge heart, a beautiful singing voice and being a true Eastern Shore native, she loved the beach. Bryce also enjoyed horses, gardening and flowers, cooking and spending time with her younger sisters, especially on Halloween when they would all dress-up.

Bryce made many friends along her journey. She enjoyed mudding with friends on four-wheelers. She also loved to fish, always kept a fishing rod in her car and had a favorite fishing hole.

Bryce was a kind, resilient person, and was hopeful for her future.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Dale Clever Sr. and Milton Saxmann.

Bryce is survived by her mother, Candi Clever and her husband, Jimmy, of Ocean City; her father, Derek Saxmann and his wife, Heather, of Salisbury; her sisters, Lauren and Jenna Saxmann; her grandparents, Darryl and Carol Smith, of Salisbury, and Anna Clever, of Waynesboro, Pa.; her aunts and uncles, Dale Clever Jr. and Mike Clever, Laurel Good and her husband, Shane; Laura Douglass and her husband, Jim; and Becky Olobri; and cousins, great aunts and great uncles, and other extended family members who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at Roxana Fire Department, 35943 Zion Church Rd, Frankford, DE 19945. A memorial fund has been set up in Bryce’s name to help support the Roxana Fire Department.

X

William James Nicoll

OCEAN CITY — William James Nicoll (“Jamie”), age 53, passed away on June 9, 2023 at Gilchrist Center in Towson after a long and heroic battle with advanced prostate cancer.

Jamie was born and raised in Ocean City and attended Worcester Preparatory School (formerly Worcester Country School) where he graduated in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond in 1991 and went on to earn a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1995. He was subsequently admitted to the State Bar of Maryland and began his legal career clerking for the late Honorable Dana M. Levitz of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Jamie then worked as an associate attorney for Eccleston and Wolf in Baltimore. After leaving Eccleston and Wolf, he went to work for many years at Jenkins and Block where he became a partner of the firm. He concentrated his practice in the areas of workers compensation, personal injury, and social security disability law.

Jamie married his law school sweetheart, Jacquelyn (née Avin), in 1997 and had two beautiful children, Joshua Aaron Nicoll (age 23) and Julia Avin Nicoll (age 20). He is survived by his wife, Jackie, and their two children, Josh and Julia, of Cockeysville; his parents JoAnn and Frederick Nicoll of Ocean City; his sister, Tracey Nicoll Pate and brother-in-law, the Honorable Michael T Pate of Baltimore County; and many other beloved family members and friends.

Jamie loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was a great lawyer and was beloved by his clients, his co-workers, his family and his friends. He leaves a wonderful mark on the community. Jamie lived his life with grace and gratitude. Even in the final months of his life when he was asked how he was doing, he enthusiastically exclaimed he was “Living the Dream!” May we all be led by his example.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jamie’s memory to the prostate cancer research project led by Jamie’s oncologist, Dr. Kenneth Pienta, by including “Dr. Pienta’s research” in the memo line and mailing a check to The Brady Urological Institute, Attn: Development Office, 600 North Wolfe Street, CMSC 130, Baltimore, Md. 21287. Donations may also be made online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/urology. Donors will want to select ‘Other- Support a Doctor’ and type in Dr. Pienta’s name. Donations may also be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, Md. 21031 or online at https://gilchristcares.org/donate/.