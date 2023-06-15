Fire Truck Hit-And-Run

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department responded to a hit-and-run collision in the area of 8th Street and Philadelphia Ave on Saturday, June 10, around 8:35 p.m.

The collision involved an Ocean City Fire Truck (Engine 1-1) and a black sedan, which failed to stop after the collision. There were no injuries reported at the time of the collision. Officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle to fellow law enforcement. Maryland State Police quickly located the suspect vehicle in the 10-block of Surf Avenue.

During the investigation, officers learned that the Ocean City fire truck was responding to a report of a gas leak in the area of 11th Street and the Boardwalk. The fire truck had its emergency lights on at the time of the collision. Witnesses reported that the black sedan was traveling above the speed limit and pulled out in front of the fire truck causing the collision. The sedan continued to travel south on Philadelphia Avenue. The fire truck stopped immediately.

Officers with the Ocean City Police Department responded to Surf Avenue. The driver of the sedan was identified as Tashae Simmons. Officers suspected Simmons was impaired by alcohol. Simmons was placed under arrest for the hit-and-run collision and driving under the influence.

Due to the attentiveness of the officers that were out patrolling the downtown area, Simmons, 27, Lancaster, Pa. was charged with negligent driving, reckless driving, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driver changing lanes while unsafe, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, and multiple other traffic-related charges. Simmons has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held on a $5,000 bond.

According to a press release, the police department, “is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at [email protected] or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.”

X

First-Degree Assault

OCEAN CITY – A first-degree assault charge was filed against a Maryland man last week after a brutal assault was caught on video.

On June 6 around 1:30 a.m., an Ocean City police officer was in a marked patrol car around 14th Street when he observed a fight in progress. Initial responding officers noticed three men standing over a male laying on his back in the middle of the street. Alerting sirens dispersed the crowd, but police followed the three men who ran along the docks of a bayfront apartment building ignoring the posted no trespassing signs.

Police were able to locate two males hiding under a dock in the water. Police were also able to locate nearby Joshua Nagy, 18, of Westminster, who refused to answer questions.

While investigating the scene, a citizen provided a video to police of Nagy and two other men hovering a over man who was motionless in the road. The video showed Nagy kick the unconscious man in the face with his right foot.

Along with first-degree assault, Nagy was also charged with second-degree assault and trespassing.

X

More Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY – Resort police filed against assault charges against a Virginia stemming from a stabbing incident.

On June 7, shortly after midnight, Ocean City police were alerted to an alleged stabbing that had occurred around 81st Street and Coastal Highway. A victim was located with two stab wounds, one on his left forearm and another on his right hip.

The victim told police he was a pedestrian on a sidewalk with a group near 80th Street when he bumped accidentally into Jackson Perry, 18, of Haymarket, Va. When the victim refused to apologize, a fight ensued between the victim, Perry and another male. During the fight, the victim was stabbed two times. Photographs of Perry were provided to police after the victim and friends remembered seeing the suspect earlier in the night at a party.

The victim was transferred to Tidal Health for treatment, while police collected evidence at the scene. An attorney brought Perry to the police station to turn himself the same day of the incident. Small droplets of suspected blood were noticed on Perry’s shoes during a search.

Perry was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless engagement, carrying a dangerous weapon and carrying a deadly weapon with intent to injure.

X

Cop Assaulted

OCEAN CITY – Five charges were filed against a Maryland man last week after he became physical with police.

On June 16, Ocean City police observed three males walking in the median of Coastal Highway near 74th Street with open containers of alcohol. While questioning the three men, Noah Rittenhouse, 20, of Greensboro, approached the scene showing “irate behavior” and alleging the police did not read the trio their Miranda Rights, according to police charging documents. Rittenhouse refused to back away from the scene, drawing a crowd of onlookers. The resistance continued while police were trying to put handcuffs on Rittenhouse. At one point, Rittenhouse caused an officer to fall to the ground, scratching his face on another cop’s handgun severe enough to receive four stitches.

Charges filed against Rittenhouse were obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct, intentionally resisting arrest, second-degree assault of an officer and intentionally injuring an officer.

X

Drug Possession

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man is facing five charges, including four involving illegal drug possession.

On June 9, around 11:37 p.m., a uniformed bike officer observed a vehicle with open doors in a public parking space surrounded by nine males smoking marijuana. Once police were sighted, the vehicle was locked using a key fob by someone. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Ricardo Mckenzie, 21, of Silver Spring. The other individuals tried to flee the scene while Mckenzie was being questioned. Because he ignored multiple requests to unlock the vehicle or turn over the keys, Mckenzie was handcuffed for not cooperating.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted, resulting in a large plastic bag with marijuana being located in the driver’s side door, several more large bags of marijuana and two digital scales. The marijuana seized weighed more than two pounds, which was calculated by police to have a street value of between $9,000 and $18,000. In addition, a bag that contained 11 blue pills identified as Oxycodone was found. More than $1,000 in cash was also located on Mckenzie.

Mckenzie was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II (oxycodone), possession of enough cannabis to indicate distribution, possession of cannabis over in an amount for civil use and obstructing and hindering.

X

Theft, Replica Gun Charges

BERLIN – After allegedly stealing two beach chairs, a teenager was found asleep on the beach sitting in one of them with a replica handgun in his pocket.

On June 10, Ocean City police received a call reporting a theft, as two Tommy Bahama beach chairs had been taken from a truck on 32nd Street. The caller notified police of the alleged theft and pointed out one of the chairs on the beach nearby. The man sitting in the chair was identified as James A. Kolf, 18, of Demascus, Md., who was asleep with an empty can of Twisted Tea in wet sand by him.

While trying to wake the man police located a black handgun in Kolf’s pocket. Kolf resisted being handcuffed and struck the officer in the upper neck and face while trying to get free. Kolf pushed another officer trying to assist, resulting in an officer deploying two Taser probes into Kolf’s back and shoulder.

Once Kolf was subdued, police were able to determine the suspected handgun was a BB gun modeled after the Glock 19. The other beach chair stolen was located nearby.

Kolf has been charged with theft less than $100, wearing, carrying or transporting a gun replica, open container violation, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree assault on the officers.

X

Assault, Theft Alleged

OCEAN CITY – Assault and other charges were filed against a Pennsylvania man after a fight last weekend.

On June 11, around 2:50 a.m., an Ocean City police officer was dispatched to a condominium building to assist the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) with an altercation on the fifth floor between two groups. The OCFD had responded due to a fire alarm activation. Police were initially told one group used a fire extinguisher to threaten the other group.

Police noted in an arrest report fire extinguisher’s contents were located all around the area as well as damaged housing for the extinguisher. One of the aggressors was identified as Ryan Campbell, 23, of Conshohocken Pa. Witnesses said Campbell initiated an argument that soon turned physical with a victim reportedly being struck by blows from Campbell. The victim returned to his room to escape Campbell, who reportedly then began trying to break down the door in a rage. Campbell was using a fire extinguisher to break down the door and smash the door handle. The building’s fire alarm then went off once the fire extinguisher was removed, alerting the OCFD. Campbell was placed under arrest and charged with stealing the fire extinguisher and causing a false alarm, among other things.

In total, Campbell was charged with second-degree assault, attempted breaking and entering, theft under $1,500 for the fire extinguisher, intentionally activating an alarm system and malicious destruction of property.

X

Open Container, Weapons

OCEAN CITY – An open beer container of alcohol led to weapon charges last weekend.

On June 11, around 10:30 p.m., Ocean City police officer was stopped at a red light on 54th Street when a black Ford Focus ran the red light. A traffic stop was made by police, and several open containers of alcohol were observed in plain view. The motorist was identified as Kyle T. O’Dowd, 26, of Crownsville. As the driver exited the vehicle, the police reported O’Dowd had three knives on him —a straight blade knife concealed in his wallet and two folding knives with a toggle on the handle.

O’Dowd was charged with open container possession, two counts of possessing an assisted opening knife and carrying a dangerous weapon (a straight blade credit card knife).

X

Wanted Suspect Located

SALISBURY – The suspect wanted by Maryland State Police in connection with the murder of a man last year in Wicomico County was arrested Friday in New Jersey.

The suspect, Riley Lee Collick, 44, of Fruitland, Maryland, was apprehended Friday by U.S. Marshals at an apartment in Moorestown, N.J. Collick was transported to a local detention center, where he is being held pending an extradition hearing back to Maryland.

Collick had an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued for him in the death of Alejandro Roland Exantus, 32, of Laurel, Delaware. Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Market Street for a report of a stabbing.

According to a preliminary investigation, Collick and Exantus were involved in a physical altercation following an argument. Investigators believe Collick stabbed Exantus before fleeing the scene. Exantus was transported by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit conducted the investigation, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have been in the area of the crime scene is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation.

X

Leaving Scene Charge

OCEAN CITY – After fleeing the scene of an accident, a New Jersey woman was apprehended hours later when her car became disabled.

On June 11, around 10:50 p.m., an Ocean City police officer came across a purple Dodge Challenger disabled in the bus lane of Coastal Highway near Robin Drive. Once the make and model of the vehicle was announced, it was learned it matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision around 8:58 p.m. on 12th Street. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Jana Glover, 20, of Willingboro, N.J.

The victim reported to police she was stopped at a stoplight when a purple vehicle attempted to pass her and struck the left rear of her vehicle. The strike was hard enough to leave a purple paint transfer on the victim’s bumper. The victim said Glover and a passenger asked her to follow them to where they were staying for an information exchange. The victim declined to follow the request.

Glover was ultimately charged with multiple charges, including failure of stop after accident involving damage to attended vehicle, failure to return to and remain at scene of accident involving damage, failure of vehicle driver in attended property accident to furnish required ID and license, failure of vehicle driver in attended property accident to exhibit license to police, failure of vehicle driver in accident to report property damage to nearest police, failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to give insurance information and failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision.

X

Police Officer Assaults

OCEAN CITY – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with assaulting three police officers.

On June 10, about 11:35 p.m., four Ocean City police officers were working in plain clothes on the Boardwalk near N. Division Street when they observed a shirtless male being disorderly. At one point, while walking south on the Boardwalk, the man, later identified as Blaine Hammond, 20, of York, Pa., approach a group of females and yell derogatory remarks and scream expletives loud. Police watched as Hammond yelled expletives at multiple people with his hands up in the air. The police report indicated, “Hammond was instigating fights with random individuals on the Boardwalk.

An officer was walking from Caroline Street to N. Division when he came across Hammond, who “assumed a bladed fighting stance toward me, and has his fists closed and raised, as if he was about to punch me,” according to an officer account in the police report. As other police arrived for back up, Hammond remained in a fighting stance with fists raised toward other officers. When more officers arrived on the scene, Hammond began to run but was quickly detained. After being placed under arrest and handcuffed, the suspect continued to be disorderly and threatened to kill a police officer. During the booking process, Hammond spit at two officers.

Hammond was charged with three counts of second-degree assaults for the incidents with the cops along with disorderly conduct.

X

Homeless Outreach Continues

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department continues to address our communities concerns regarding the Ocean City homeless population. For the past five years, the Ocean City Police Department has partnered with the Worcester County Homeless Outreach Team (HOT).

In 2018, the Worcester County Health Department, Local Behavioral Health Authority, Department of Social Services, Ocean City Police Department, Diakonia, Ocean City Crisis Coalition, and Atlantic General Hospital joined together to create the Worcester County Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), an effort to connect homeless individuals with local resources. Five years later, that is still the main goal.

A common misconception about homelessness is that it is illegal. Being homeless itself is not illegal. An individual’s actions such as drinking in public, stealing, or trespassing on private property would require the Ocean City Police Department to take enforcement action. An OCPD press release read, “We would like to ask our community members to be vigilant and if they see suspicious or criminal activity, to please contact us. This way we can address the possible criminal behavior and get that individual property identified.”

Once an individual is identified as being homeless, the members of HOT can offer resources such as health assessments, mental health resources, and vital records. Homelessness is a complex issue and is not the same for each individual experiencing it. HOT members work to get to know each individual and what their specific needs are. “In some cases, individuals do not want to accept assistance. In those cases, the best we can do is keep checking in with that individual so they know that resources are available when they are ready,” the press release said.

So far in 2023, the Ocean City Police Department has identified 17 individuals experiencing homelessness in the Town of Ocean City. This number fluctuates throughout the year. In 2022, we identified 33 individuals. The Ocean City Police Department and HOT members keep a vigilant eye on popular areas that homeless individuals like to frequent, such as the tram stations and Caroline Street Comfort Station. The HOT Team typically visits the Town of Ocean City once a month to meet with our homeless population. In addition, Diakonia has a Rapid Response Team which is available to come out during the week to meet with a specific individual that may need assistance.

If you are interested in helping community members in need, you can reach out to the Worcester County Health Department, local non-profits, and faith-based organizations to see what assistance they may need or if volunteer work is available. If you think someone requires assistance, the Diakonia Rapid Response Team can be reached at 410-213-0923 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.