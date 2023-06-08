OCEAN CITY – A Virginia man turned himself in this week hours after allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of 81st Street for a report of a stabbing at approximately 12:06 a.m.

Officers located a male victim suffering from stab wounds to the forearm and hip area. Ocean City EMS responded and rendered emergency medical care. The victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspect and victim engaged in a physical altercation on the sidewalk in the area of 80th Street. The suspect, who was later identified as Jackson Perry, 18, of Haymarket, Va., left the area before police arrived.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews with witnesses of the incident along with viewing surveillance footage in the area. Social media posts were issued with photos asking for the public’s assistance in identifying Perry. Perry turned himself in to the Ocean City Police Department during the afternoon hours of June 7.

The charges filed against Perry include first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, wear/carry a concealed dangerous weapon and wear/carry a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury.

Perry was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

Detectives are asking any individuals with information regarding this incident, to please contact the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 410-723-6604.

In a press release, Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller wrote, “The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at [email protected] or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.”